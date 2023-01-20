Larsen Thompson’s Catchy Debut Single Is Here, The Latest From Ivy Park

Larsen Thompson releases Roots

Here’s one for your weekend Spotify playlist. Actor, model, dancer, and now chanteuse Larsen Thompson has launched her first single, Roots, ahead of her EP release on May 26. As the cover art would suggest, the track, co-written by Thompson, is all about embracing your imperfections and the things that make you unique. (Sample line: sticking needles in your face, making everyone the same, I feel so out of place here.) The red haired beauty is no stranger to the music world, having first made waves in a viral dance video for Beyoncé’s Run the World (Girls) and since appearing as a dancer in videos for Sia, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and P!nk among others. As per a media alert, Thompson will release a total of four singles over the coming months to complete her first EP. Listen to Roots, below:

Ivy Park teases Park Trail drop

Speaking of Bey—Ivy Park has teased a look at its upcoming drop, Park Trail, expected February 10. The gender-neutral offering for adults and kids is brimming with camouflage patterns, colors inspired by nature and the great outdoors, and performance pieces that work equally well for both mountain trekking or city traversing. The line will include 56 pieces of clothing, 12 accessories, and three footwear options for adults, plus 12 apparel styles, four accessories, and one footwear style for little ones. A campaign to showcase the collection features Offset and his son, Kodi, Devon Aoki, rapper Ice Spice, Japanese Instagram star and fashion model Coco Princess, NFL football star Jordan Fuller, NCAA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis, soccer player Dani Weatherholt, and professional skateboarder Diego Nájera. Sizes range from XXXS to XXXXL and price points run from $30 to $600.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

Andrew Warren turns 30 with a Miami bash!

Andrew Warren went big to celebrate his 30th birthday recently. He invited his besties to FunDimension in Miami for a Teenage Dirtbag themed party. JoJo led the birthday serenade and performed “Baby It’s You,” “Too Little Too Late,” and “Leave (Get Out)” as well as a cover of TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Warren wore a look designed by Machine Gun Kelly favorite Ashton Michael. The print was conceptualized as a reverse year book inspired by Mean Girls. He enlisted his closest friends to provide quotes to incorporate into the print. He completed the look with pink velvet Timberland x Jimmy Choo shoes and a necklace from the Dior 2004 Hardcore collection.

Friends coming out to celebrate included Ming Lee Simmons, Ava Dash, Conor Kennedy, Emira D’spain, Kit Keenan, Remi Bader, Niki Bader, Batsheva Haart, Brooks Marks, Brielle Biermann, Timo Weiland, Logan Horne, Noriella, and many more. Happy Birthday, Andrew!

Photos: BFA

