New York Men’s Day Sets Date for Return To In-Person Showing

The September buzz continues with New York Men’s Day locking in a date for their 16th bi-annual menswear collective. NYMD will be back on Wednesday, September 8th from 10:30am to 12:00pm and 4:30pm to 6:00pm at their new home, Canoe Studios, in Manhattan. NYMD will debut two new emerging brands, in addition to eight returning designers and be presented by Watchfinder & Co., the resource for pre-owned luxury watches.

Presenting designers include A.Potts (genderless) Carter Young (menswear), Chelsea Grays (menswear), FRIED RICE* (genderless), KoH T (menswear & womenswear), ONYRMRK (menswear), Stan (genderless), Teddy Vonranson (menswear), the STOLEN GARMENT (gender neutral) and William Frederick* (genderless). (* indicates showing for the first time.) In addition to the physical event, all 10 brands will also feature their Spring/Summer 2022 collection

lookbook images and/or videos on the CFDA’s RUNWAY360 digital platform.

John Legend will also be in the mix this year with the unveiling of his shoe collaboration with Sperry. The Sperry X John Legend collection of men’s footwear will be presented by Legend’s stylist David Thomas, who contributed to the design of their first capsule collection. Sperry is also a sponsor of NYMD.

“We are thrilled to be bringing NYMD back to in-person events this September during New York Fashion Week,” Erin Hawker of Agentry PR says. “It has been an interesting learning experience during the COVID-19 global pandemic, as we

navigated digital showings for our designers. We are excited to incorporate what we have learned in the past and put forward an experience like no other in-person activation this season. Our mission remains the same, to provide a platform and voice for emerging new talent to be discovered. We could not have done this without the support of our existing and current sponsors, and partnerships that share our vision. Allowing us to showcase physical events locally and the ability to reach a global network digitally, NYMD continues to propel forward and evolve with time, ” Hawker’s Agentry PR produces and executes New York Men’s Day.

The CFDA has yet to announce the official NYFW calendar yet.

