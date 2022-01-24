Daily News: Anna Wintour’s Emotional Tribute To ALT, Bella Hadid Talks Therapy, Ye And Julia Fox Twin In Paris, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Anna Wintour opens up about ALT

Vogue’s Anna Wintour has delivered her sentiments on lifelong friend and former colleague André Leon Talley. The editor in chief wrote of her and ALT’s beginnings at the publication under then-editor in chief Grace Mirabella—noting that their shared disinterest in the “totally beige corporate atmosphere” was what drew them together. Wintour also called to mind his vibrant personality and exhilarating articulation, adding that she had fallen down a rabbit hole of his past emails following his death last week. “People always say that tone is lost over text and email—not with André,” she added. The missive reminisced on his popularity and how he was a friend to all—particularly to Wintour herself, who recalled the time he had flown to London amidst a snow storm after her mother had passed away unexpectedly. “Friendship with him meant being part of his erudite, gilded, and fiercely self-created existence; of being in the orbit of someone who had the incredible gift, one amplified by his immense charm, of always being able to joyfully turn the volume of life up—way, way up,” she said. “Amidst a lifetime of memories of André, I will never forget his kindness, his chivalry, and his friendship.” RIP.

Bella gets real about therapy and self-confidence in VS Voices podcast

Marking her first-ever podcast interview, supermodel Bella Hadid took to the microphone to continue a conversation surrounding her mental health, self confidence, and how she is finding ways to live a happier, healthier life. In a discussion with host Amanda de Cadenet on the VS Voices podcast series, Hadid spoke about her therapy journey, noting that she was the first in her family to try it out. “That was a big step forward,” she said. “That progressed kind of my whole family’s chance of healing, because then everyone followed, which was really enlightening for me to see how that domino effect affected our family, which was really amazing.” Back in November, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to open up about her mental health, social anxiety, and insecurities, hoping to reach anyone within her near 50 million+ following that may be juggling similar feelings. In speaking about caring for herself first, Hadid noted that “being of service to me is not only my love language but what makes my literal world go round.” Listen to the episode here.

Pharrell Williams joins Tiffany & Co. for diamond-studded capsule

Teased yesterday at the Kenzo Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams revealed his new endeavor with luxury brand Tiffany & Co. Rumored to be released later this year, the fine details are still unknown—but we do know that the diamond and emerald-encrusted sunglasses he wore to the show will be up for grabs. Jewelry-focused collabs are nothing new for Williams, who cites a previous capsule with Louis Vuitton in 2008, dubbed Blason. Meanwhile LVMH-owned Tiffanys recently partnered with Supreme. The rapper further shared the news via Instagram with a caption that read “It’s about seeing things differently,”—of course, gazing through his new sunnies.

Julia Fox and Kanye West get matchy matchy

Shopping for the same wardrobe staples is evidently Kanye West and Julia Fox’s love language. Making their Paris Fashion Week debut (for the Mens and Couture shows), West and his new boo first pulled up to Nigo’s inaugural show for Kenzo dressed in matching denim outfits by Schiaparelli. Fox kept true to her newfound signature midriff-beating roots with a cropped, cone-bra denim jacket, and low-rise baggy jeans while West followed suit, sporting a jacket, jeans, and tall black boots. As far as accessories go, it was Fox’s intense cat eye that garnered the most attention! Because one matching moment isn’t enough for a day in Paris, the couple, the couple went for round two in synchronized black leather looks for the Schiaparelli Couture catwalk—including a totally concealed facemask for Ye. You know what they say…couples that match together, stay together… (or at least we’ll see).

The Frankie Shop debuts menswear and genderless staples

Cult-favorite NYC-based label The Frankie Shop has ventured beyond the world of minimalist womenswear. The brand’s new unisex offering, titled “Just Frankie,” first debuted during mens fashion week in Paris, after being initially teased on their popular Instagram account. As for the 20-piece line, customers can expect the same minimalist vibe in the form of fan-favorite quilted and puffer jackets, pleated trousers, and staple blouses. The offering is priced from $150 to $180 and can be shopped online and at the label’s Paris boutique. All U.S. customers can expect an in-person offering come September at the Stanton Street store.

John Legend is getting into beauty

Hollywood heart throb John Legend is foraying into the beauty industry, with a skincare offering designed for people of color. The currently unnamed line is a collaboration between Legend and LA-based syndicate A-Frame Brands, whose portfolio focuses on serving marginalized and underserved communities. (The company has also worked with Naomi Osaka and Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade on various projects recently.) An early investor in Bevel, the Black-focused shaving label, the philanthropist has had the forthcoming skincare venture on the brain for some time. “Everybody has skin, and everybody cares about their skin, and everybody cares about presenting themselves well in every situation, whether it’s, you know, family, community, or wherever they are,” he said. Watch this space!

