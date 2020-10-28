The Best Responses to Kim Kardashian West’s Viral Vacay Tweet

Stars—they’re just not like us, really, are they? As Kim Kardashian West found out when she shared a snippet into her life in the middle of a global pandemic with her 67 million Twitter followers. Celebrating her 40th birthday, the reality star wanted to “pretend things were normal” and spend some time with her extended family and inner circle (I mean, fair, we’re all just trying to get by).

Alas, her live blogging of a lavish trip to a private island turned into perhaps the most viral Twitter moment of the year. If you logged on to the social media network last night and wondered why everyone you follow was tweeting sarcastically about surprising their clique with a fortnight in paradise—accompanied with a suitably zeitgeisty or iconic group photo—here’s what started it all:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Here are our favorite tongue-in-cheek responses.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/27WFsdkaVx — New Jersey (@NJGov) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/JxuJCuQCoY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/iIM232lhnI — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 28, 2020

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." pic.twitter.com/K0CHPippGX — The Sims (@TheSims) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/9D0U8MX1ab — hannah chambers (@hanchambers) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/aaUZKhmqFC — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. #rhony pic.twitter.com/p3NHN8cgE1 — Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/1dptvGYqYT — Dani Harmer (@DaniHarmer) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/tUblATZ7N1 — richee (@richeepeace) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Dmv8X6M0sb — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/LxisdRB81m — Andy P (@frjack) October 28, 2020

