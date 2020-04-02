10 Seriously Chic Pajama Sets

The Fall 2016 collections spawned a look that was soon to be coined “pajama chic.” Style icons like Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell, and Rihanna were pairing the oh-so-casual top and bottom sets with after-hours heels and glitzy accessories after the look popped up on various runways from Gucci to Givenchy. And now, ladies and gentlemen… it’s baaaaack! What some touted as pure schtick is now, during these uncertain times of at-home isolation, the raison d’être of fashion. But this is one resurrected trend that everyone is now embracing even if back then it was hardly accepted as little more than a passing gimmick. Here’s some pieces to ponder making a part of your permanent wardrobe.

1. OLIVIA VON HALLE Coco Silk-Satin Pajama set, $490

2. EBERJEY Iona PJ’s Love Me PJ set, $158

3. P.J. SALVAGE Playful Prints PJ set with mask, $80



4. SERENA & LILY Positano linen pajamas, $128

5. COSABELLA Bella long sleeve top & pant pajama set, $133

6. THE SLEEPER Pierrot party pajama set, $168

7. DESMOND & DEMPSEY Bromley Parrot printed organic cotton-voile pajama set, $180

8. SLEEPY JONES Marina polka-dot cotton-poplin pajama set

9. THE ETHICAL SILK COMPANY Mulberry silk pajamas, $295

10. J.CREW Dreamy long-sleeve pajama set in stripe, $88

