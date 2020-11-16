Morgan Lane Teams Up With Monopoly For Wishlist-worthy Silk Sleepwear Collection

‘Do not pass Go’ without stopping to check out the new offering from luxe sleepwear line Morgan Lane and family-favorite board game Monopoly. The limited-edition capsule collection of chic printed pajama sets is to celebrate the game’s 85th anniversary.

Like so many others, designer Morgan Curtis has plenty of memories of playing the real estate-themed activity, from childhood to present day. When designing the range, she drew inspiration from heritage elements of the symbols and logos synonymous with the board—and, of course, the instantly-recognizable colorful currency.

“During the pandemic, I have been reunited with my two younger sisters and spending time with my husband and baby,” she said. “Growing up my sisters and I would always play Monopoly. I have memories of always insisting to be the banker as I loved organizing the beautiful pastel colors of the monopoly bills. The glamorous tokens and classy residences are fun for the Lanie girl to dream about and seek after.”

The collection is comprised of long sleeve shirts, ruched waistband shorts, drawstring pants, vintage-style bowling shirts, lingerie, a robe, and eye masks. The nostalgic-yet-modern pieces will launch November 16, with prices ranging between $98-$248 and the offering will range be available in sizes P, S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

As the cool kids say… this look is money! And perfect for maintaining some semblance of luxuriousness during the holiday season’s lazier days.

See the full collection below:

