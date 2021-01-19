Want To Perfect A Supermodel Off-duty Look? Then You’ll Love Anine Bing Sport

Anine Bing, the go-to brand for luxe, rock n’ roll-inspired staples, is making your stylish loungewear dreams come true. Thanks to the Danish designer’s new category—Anine Bing Sport—it’s never been so easy to make like an It Girl on her day off, popping out to get some Alfred’s coffee on Melrose.

Launching today, Anine Bing Sport is an edited offering of the essentials. Think: sweatshirts, leggings, sports bras, and more. The idea is to style your loungewear/performance wear with more tailored garments. For fans of the Los Angeles-based brand, Anine Bing sweatshirts need no introduction, having already become a cult classic.

This time around, the new Evan sweater in soft heather grey comes with a matching jogger—making for a street-ready set when paired with leather slides and a more structured jacket. Meanwhile the minimalist Blair sports bra can be teamed with the Blake leggings or Blake cycling shorts. Simply throw on a blazer and some shades and you’re ready to dodge the paparazzi. It’s worth noting that it’s not style over substance though—this trio boasts quick-drying compression fabric with moisture management finish. You know, for when you can take a model-approved Hot Pilates class on Sunset Boulevard again.

Bing says that the “highly requested” category was a natural progression for her brand, which is a hybrid of Scandinavian simplicity with an L.A. twist. She adds:”The interest only increased in 2020 with everyone working from home and still wanting to look and feel polished. This collection is designed to meet an active woman’s lifestyle whether it’s working out, working from home or heading to an important business meeting—the versatility of these pieces provides comfort and a effortlessly styled everyday look.”

Prices start at $59. See the full offering below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.