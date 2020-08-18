What Fashion Editors, Buyers, and Directors Really Wear While WFH

In this odd new world we habituate in, fashion is in somewhat of a flux. Suddenly, our known and understood rolodex of traditional dress codes has expanded to include such niche requirements as Zoom formal, virtual co-worker happy hour, and work from home casual Friday.

So, how does one know what to wear? Initially we went gung-ho for matching sweats and DIY tie dye to go with our homemade banana bread and Dalgano coffees, then came cottagecore, nap dresses, and even ultimately pulling out all the stops with a viral strawberry frock.

But where lies the middle ground? While Instagram accounts like WFHFits document people’s attempts at maintaining sartorial normalcy, who better to ask than the tastemakers who literally help define trends for a living.

Over to them…

Lisa Aiken, fashion director at Moda Operandi

What type of pieces are in your current WFH rotation?

The truth is my everyday style hasn’t shifted that dramatically as I’ve continued working from home. I’m a firm believer in maintaining a sense of normalcy with a routine, and for me getting dressed is an essential component to starting my day productively. My go-tos have always been mid-length skirts, ribbed tanks, Bermuda shorts, t-shirts, and easy cotton dresses with backless silhouettes or exposed necklines. The only real adjustment has been my footwear situation; everything I wear for working from home is grounded in city-appropriate flats from the likes of tried-and-true brands like Marni, and new favorites like Studio Ameila and Flattered. I won’t lie, I do miss my heels.

Any new pieces, staples, or designers you discovered during lockdown?

Lockdown has certainly given me the opportunity to consider what our client will need for this new normal, whether she’s working or entertaining from home. Personally, I’m finding jewelry to be a key component when it comes to elevating leisure-wear, and my team and I have found some amazing new brands. For example, Louis Abel is designed by former mechanical engineer, Jimmy Loutfi, where he lends his technical expertise to pared back, hand-crafted jewelry. Another obsession is Reggie, a wear-with-anything jewelry line that lends perfect touches of gold or silver in organic shapes. In the world of RTW, one of Terry’s toweling jumpsuits is at the top of my shopping list at the moment—it’s the perfect piece for lounging in your living room or by the pool.

You’ve five minutes to look presentable before a Zoom call, what’s your strategy?

My go-to Zoom look is a fresh white t-shirt (preferably from Frankie Shop or The Attico) and a few layers of my favorite gold necklaces. I keep it real simple.

Are you bothering with shoes and accessories these days?

My focus on routine and getting dressed every day has me dressing almost the same as I had been before lockdown. Easy chains and pendants, paired with barely-there rings are always incorporated into my look. And footwear definitely helps me feel complete for the day, whether it’s a pair of summer flats or easy-to-slip-on mules.

What’s your next WFH fashion investment?

As much as I love a mid-length dress or skirt, I’ve found myself drawn to minis ever since trying on this Khaite dress for a shoot recently. It’s made from cotton poplin so it’s so easy to dress down for Zoom calls, and then dress up for happy hour at your local outdoor bar. Even better, the square neckline keeps it subtly sexy.

Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director at Mytheresa

What type of pieces are in your current WFH rotation?

I love the tracksuit sets and shoulder padded vests by Frankie Shop and the comfortable oversized shirts from Jacquemus.

Any new pieces, staples, or designers you discovered during lockdown?

My New Balance sneakers! Everything else were already my wardrobe staple. I have been wearing my Cecilie Bahnsen dresses a lot, because they are so comfortable and at the same time cute enough for important Zoom calls.

Compared to March/April, how different does your approach to WFH dressing look now?

Well it’s been so warm I am practically walking around in my boxer shorts and bikini tops, I’ll throw some oversized shirts on top when needed (haha!)

You’ve five minutes to look presentable before a Zoom call, what’s your strategy?

Put on some gold hoop earrings, a cool necklace, red lipstick, and slick my hair back. Red lipstick literally makes everything better! Find a well-lit location in your home and turn the camera on before you start your calls.

Are you bothering with shoes and accessories these days?

No shoes, but accessories for sure. You can be wearing a t-shirt and jazz it up with some statement jewelry, which makes you look instantly really polished.

What’s your next WFH fashion investment?

All of my purchases are not for WFH, they are just amazing items I would love to keep no matter when I am going to wear them. I have been obsessing over anything Jacquemus this season.

Libby Page, senior fashion market editor at Net-a-Porter

What type of pieces are in your current WFH rotation?

I have fully embraced this relaxed attitude to dressing. The temperature has risen here in London, so I’ve been opting for light, easy, and coordinated separates that I can wear on repeat. My wardrobe essentials right now include linen shorts with a matching oversized shirt, tank tops in black and white, and a white cotton dress.

Any new pieces, staples, or designers you discovered during lockdown?

I bought the perfect white cotton dress from TOVE several weeks ago that I have been wearing non-stop, along with some co-ord sets from Bondi Born that have been so versatile and easy. When winter hits, I’ll be purchasing from new brand, Arch 4. They carry the most amazing luxury cashmere pieces that come in modern shapes and silhouettes.

Compared to March/April, how different does your approach to WFH dressing look now?

Initially I focused on getting ‘dressed’ every day to give my day more structure. While the same rules apply today, I have definitely taken to wearing more comfortable pieces that have a relaxed attitude. Wearing co-ords and adding jewelry have been my new golden rules. I find those finishing touches make me feel so much more polished.

You’ve five minutes to look presentable before a Zoom call, what’s your strategy?

From the top down! A relaxed shirt, wide leg pant or short that matches, and some delicate jewelry.

Are you bothering with shoes and accessories these days?

Definitely! I pop out for a walk at lunchtime or in the evening, so I want to be able to easily glide shoes on that go with my outfit. Jewelry helps me feel fully dressed, so I always add my bracelets and a few rings in the morning.

What’s your next WFH fashion investment?

An Hermes watch. It seems extravagant, but I’m after forever pieces at the moment that will lift me up no matter where I am working from. If working from home has taught me anything about my wardrobe, it is to buy pieces that are timeless and can be worn anywhere.

Laura Galvan , style commerce editor at Verizon Media Group (In The Know)

What type of pieces are in your current WFH rotation?

Oversized button-downs! I’ve been wearing variations of button-down shirts almost everyday. I love to wear them super casually with a relaxed fit and pushed up sleeves—usually paired with biker shorts or sweats. I recently bought this men’s Jacquemus one, so it fits very large and is perfect for waist-up video calls! When I’m feeling extra lazy, I wear monochromatic sweat sets from EntireWorld.

Any new pieces, staples, or designers you discovered during lockdown?

In the beginning of quarantine, my friend introduced me to the the Tel Aviv-based footwear brand called Freedom Moses. They make the chicest and most comfortable sandals that have now become my everyday house slippers.

Compared to March/April, how different does your approach to WFH dressing look now?

To be honest, when it comes to WFH dressing my approach has stayed the same since March. As someone who is used to getting dressed every single day (pointed toe pumps and all), I’m enjoying giving my wardrobe a rest. Comfort is key and it’s possible to still look cool while dressing down.

You’ve five minutes to look presentable before a Zoom call, what’s your strategy?

Skincare has become a priority over fashion for me when I’m on a work call. I’ll throw my hair in a sleek low-bun, with a dewy, fresh face and a bright colored hoodie or button-down.

Are you bothering with shoes and accessories these days?

Accessories look a whole lot different in quarantine. Masks are an essential accessory. My go-to mask is from SKIMS because it’s comfortable and neutral enough to match every outfit. In terms of shoes, I’ve swapped out my 5-inch heels for white Birkenstocks and bandanna printed rubber slides by Freedom Moses. The only other accessory that’s become a daily staple is a straw tote by Jacquemus. It’s big enough to store all of my belongings when I’m running errands or heading to a socially-distanced hangout. Plus, I love that I can wear it cross-body.

What’s your next WFH fashion investment?

With the influx of designer sales hitting the internet, it’s hard to not want to shop. My last splurge item was a Pyer Moss lilac blazer from Kerby’s spring 2020 collection. Other than that, I’m trying a less-is-more approach and to be a more mindful shopper. I think the future of shopping will be about re-wearing, re-styling, and re-selling.

Tyler McCall, editor in chief at Fashionista.com

What type of pieces are in your current WFH rotation?

If I’m keeping it real, I now own more Girlfriend Collective sets than there are days in the week. What can I say, I like to have choices, even in loungewear!

Any new pieces, staples, or designers you discovered during lockdown?

I really did not think I was going to be a bike short person, but when it started getting warmer, I knew I needed something more comfortable to lounge in. I’m a complete convert now.

Compared to March/April, how different does your approach to WFH dressing look now?

Surprising even myself, I missed getting dressed! Now if I have a Zoom meeting, I like to put together a full look. Honestly, though, it’s still mostly sweats.

You’ve five minutes to look presentable before a Zoom call, what’s your strategy?

I always go for a pair of statement hoops, because I feel like they make me look pulled together, even if I throw on a baseball cap. Otherwise: Dry shampoo, brow gel, and mascara!

Are you bothering with shoes and accessories these days?

My boyfriend makes fun of me because I will put on a pair of heels for a Zoom call when no one will see me. It just helps me feel more like I’m in “work” mode. And besides, heels are much more fun to wear when you don’t have to walk around in them!

What’s your next WFH fashion investment?

I love sweaters, so any excuse to stock up on more is alright by me.

