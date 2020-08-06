Chic Report

7 Pretty Pajama Sets to Get you Ready For Bed

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid

Time to hit the snooze button, but let’s do it in style!

Dressing up for bed in a matching pajama set is such a good feeling. Looking to show more love to your sleepwear wardrobe? Here are some very pretty pajama sets to consider. Zzzzzz

1. Pour Les Femmes Floral-Print Cotton Pajama Set, Price: $198

2. In Bloom By Jonquil A Taste of Honey Short Satin Pajamas, Price: $58

IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL

3. Bluebella Abigail Satin Short Pajama Set, Price: $58

ASOS

4. Midnight Bakery Nala Print Shorts Set, Price: $44

Midnight Bakery

5. Campo Bianca Pajama Set, Price: $385

Campo Collection

6. Papinelle Falling Blossom Short Pajamas, Price: $63.75

Papinelle

7. Eberjey Umbrella Stripe Long Pajamas, Price: $148

 

Eberjey

