SKIMS Unveils Its Silkiest And Stretchiest Loungewear Yet

Just when we thought we had our WFH wardrobe down to a T, shapewear brand SKIMS dropped its latest loungewear collection, reminding us that we, in fact, do not.

The brainchild of Kim Kardashian West, SKIMS is famed for its flattering and wearable shapewear fit for every body. And now, its “Soft Lounge” loungewear collection—said to be the brand’s silkiest, softest, and stretchiest to date!—is yet another boast on the brand’s lengthy list of bragging points.

Get ready to redefine your WFH attire with this wonderful assortment of cozy loungewear and intimate sleepwear. Soft Lounge touts a medley of ultra-soft, modal-ribbed staples which are designed to take you from day to night in cool, easy comfort.

The collection includes seven new styles, each of which flaunt a ribbed texture and a limited-edition seasonal color palette in six luxe tones─copper orange, cypress green, burnt sienna, off-white marble, and more serious dark tones of gray and black.

While the high-waisted boxer brief and legging pair effortlessly with the plunge bralette and tank, not all of the collection’s pieces are meant to share the spotlight. The floor-length slip dress is a show-stopper in its own light and needs no companion to turn heads. Though, if needs be, the belted robe makes a perfect layering companion to any of the collection’s pieces─slip dress included. Oh, and did we mention the sleep set? This menswear-inspired button-down shirt paired with the breezy pant is the lightweight, breathable pajama option you’ve been dreaming of!

But, arguably, no loungewear capsule is complete without something to walk around in. And on that note, allow us to introduce you to the collection’s most fetching accessory: The Slide. Handcrafted in Italy, these luxe faux fur slides will not only become your new 24/7 slip-on, but will also make you question why slippers were never considered business casual prior.

With size inclusivity and consumer accessibility at the forefront of the brand’s mission, the collection’s garb is offered in every size from XXS to 4X, with prices ranging from $20 to $118. And with free shipping on domestic orders over $75, all we can say is: Why are you still reading this?? Head over to SKIMS, where you can shop the collection exclusively.

