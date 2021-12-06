Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Haven Well Within Washable Silk

by Freya Drohan
What: The holidays can be craaaaazy, so do you know what you need? A luxurious robe that feels like a soothing hug when you need it the most. Haven Well Within’s offering of lovely robes and sets will do just that. Plus, rest assured that the range is machine washable too. Finally—something not to stress over this season.

Who: Haven Well Within, a recently-debuted elevated lifestyle concept from Talbot’s, is making it easier than ever to nail a wardrobe of hard-working essentials that will see you through whatever the day throws at you. In particular, the Pure Cashmere offering of ultra soft and chic joggers, sweaters, and more fashion-forward layering pieces that will never go out of style.

Why: Whether you’re slipping it on to get ready for a chic soirée this December, or to recover the morning after with a queue full of Netflix picks, one simply can’t go wrong with a deliciously comfortable silky robe. Now, which colors to pick?

How much: $140

Where: havenwellwithin.com

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

