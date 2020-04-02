Baja East’s Scott Studenberg’s Enviable Self-Isolation Life

How is Baja East’s Scott Studenberg getting through self-isolation in California? The Daily checks in!

Where are you right now and who you are you with?

I’m at my house Laurel Canyon with my children, my French bulldogs, Bala and Donatella.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since self-isolation?

For one, I’ve learned that my dogs aren’t that interested in conversation with me. I’ve also learned that I don’t need as much toilet paper as I thought I would. And that putting on a look, as if I’m leaving the house, helps get me in work mode.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

Not seeing my team in person every day and missing my weekly acupuncture hasn’t been ideal, though I’m able to work remotely from my tub or while tanning on my balcony. I’m doing a lot more FaceTime than ever before, and I now use House Party regularly, which is making some friendships even stronger than before. I even celebrated a friend’s birthday over Zoom with 15 of us. I’ve also been posting pics of my looks everyday, ultimately to force me to get dressed.

What are you doing to decompress?

Taking an abnormal amount of hot baths.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

I feel like the earth has had enough with humans taking it for granted and that this is it lashing back, forcing us to see what’s really important in life. I’m also more appreciative than ever for the healthcare workers and everyone on the frontlines who have been putting their lives on the line fighting this virus.

How are you staying active?

I actually have a gym on my balcony that overlooks the canyon, so I’m a bit spoiled in that department. I’ve also been walking my dogs in the area way more than usual. It’s been great because my place is surround by so much nature. It’s super refreshing.

What are you doing to help others?

I’m of course trying to stay up to date on all the preventative measures against COVID-19 and making sure my friends and family are also well versed. At the same I’m trying to keep things light when I can. Laughter is so important for our well-being!

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

It’s a toss up between Brad Pitt & Moira Rose.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since isolating?

I bedazzled and fringed out a mask, have been talking to my dogs a lot, and letting my hair grow out! I’ve got no one to give me a fade so I’m trying to make the best out of it.

What are you most anxious about?

I honestly don’t get anxious too often, and on the rare occasion I do, I refocus my attention to the things in my life I’m thankful for. That list of what I do have in my life and am in control of versus what’s out of control and missing really helps me put things into perspective. THC bath bombs also help.

What have you been watching on TV?

Rupaul’s Drag Race, Schitt’s Creek, Tiger King, Love Island UK, CNN, and Homeland.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Give all of my friends and family uncomfortably long hugs, go on a non-FaceTime date, and stand in a 45 minute line for Sqirl’s crispy rice salad.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

Aside from walking my dogs, I’ve only left my house three times in almost a month, and I’m kinda okay with that.

