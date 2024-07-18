In the world of wellness, few names resonate as deeply as Melissa Wood. Founder of the transformative Melissa Wood Health (MWH) method, Wood has become a beacon of holistic living through her blend of mindfulness, movement, and nutrition that promotes balance and well-being. While beginning her path to wellness from a place of personal struggle, Wood sought ways to cultivate inner peace and physical health. This quest led to the creation of the MWH method, which emphasizes small, consistent efforts over perfection—and has attracted a devoted following, with countless individuals finding solace and strength through her guidance and genuine nature.

Below, Melissa opens up about her personal growth, the philosophy behind her brand, and the exciting new chapter in her journey—a partnership with Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

What inspired you to create Melissa Wood Health?

After many years of pushing things down and avoiding my inner struggles, I reached a pivotal low point that demanded change. Instead of going outside for all the answers, which I typically did, for once I turned inward; I learned to meditate and move my body, which helped me love myself. Embracing mediation and nurturing my body with self-love was very transformative, and I felt compelled to share this work. At first I was uncertain how to do so, but I turned to social media to share all of the things that were shifting inside of me through this practice. Over time, sharing my practice helped me form a little community—which has now transformed into a bigger community. The growth in the MWH community drove me to create the platform for everything to live, making it accessible to all, where people can always come home to themselves.

How would you describe the core philosophy of Melissa Wood Health?

The foundation of Melissa Wood Health always started with taking care of your mind first, and getting really grounded and centered within yourself. This helps you organically move through your practice and connect with your body. This practice isn’t just about building the body you desire, it’s about building a better relationship with yourself. The results you physically experience are the bonus.

What were the biggest challenges you faced when starting your own wellness brand, and how did you overcome them?

My biggest challenge was overcoming what people thought and learning to not listen to the outside noise. Instead, I tap deep within myself, and move with my heart with everything I do. I remind myself that this is the way, and to never lose sight of that.

Your platform has cultivated a strong and supportive community. How do you engage with your followers and ensure they feel a sense of belonging and support?

I’m always in lockstep with the feedback that this community gives. I don’t look at them as my followers—rather, this is truly a meaningful member base that are helping each other be the best version of themselves. They have helped me hone in on the things that are working, shift away from what is not, and continually understand what they want more of. I wouldn’t be doing any of this without this incredible community of like-minded people, and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for the support that they continue to show me and MWH.

Could you walk us through a typical day for you? How do you balance personal wellness, family life, and running a business?

I always aim to fill my cup up by prioritizing myself when I wake up so I can give to everyone in my life. Here is a glimpse into a day in my life:

I always start with warm lemon water Dedicate time to my meditation practice Make a matcha Get the kids up Pack their lunches Feed them breakfast Get them out the door and walk to school Come home and do a workout Go to the office and do meetings with the team Head home in time for dinner, bath and bedtime Connect with my husband and recap our days

There’s no real balance to it all. I look at it as a prioritization of each and every day, and each moment. Things change and shift, but to me it’s prioritizing my mental health first, then my family, and all the things I have to do for my business. The truth is, it’s messy—and every day is not pretty! It is important to embrace the chaos and stay as calm as I can through it. But most importantly, never neglect my practice because it keeps me sane.

Mental health is a crucial part of overall well-being. What role does mindfulness play in your daily routine and in the programs you offer on Melissa Wood Health?

Since the beginning of sharing this work, meditations have always been on the forefront of them all because I believe strengthening your mind comes first. We have over 100 meditations on MWH for you to always come back to.

How has Melissa Wood Health evolved since its inception?

Melissa Wood Health has evolved tremendously. I used to film in my living room on a $24 tripod, with just me and my mat, no lighting, no sound. I now have an amazing team and an office studio space to film, but at its core, the meaning and mission of it all has continued to remain the same.

Can you tell us more about your trip to the Grand Wailea in March? What did you think of their new spa?

The property at Grand Wailea is so beautiful and peaceful. The spa was spectacular, and I truly had one of the best massages I’ve ever there.

What aspects of the Grand Wailea made it the perfect fit for Melissa Wood Health and your community’s wellness needs?

I love the strong emphasis on taking care of yourself and your well-being at Grand Wailea. Whether you are there on vacation with your family or just a trip to replenish your soul, they have it all covered from their new, beautiful, and relaxing Kilolani Spa to the healthy offerings at ʻIkena, and their Erewhon partnership at Lolou. The in-person class I taught on the property is also available for all hotel guests in room, so you can squeeze something in while traveling.

What can guests expect from the Melissa Wood Health experience at Grand Wailea?

You can expect a 44 minute spicy full body class available in the comfort of your hotel room. This class strengthens and tones your entire body all using your own body weight. The beauty of MWH is that no matter what time you have available to you, we offer classes from 5 minute to 45 minutes, so there is always something you can do to take care of you. We have a 7-day free trial available on melissawoodhealth.com.

