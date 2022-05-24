Tracy Anderson’s New Sag Harbor Studio Is Coming—Here’s What You Need To Know

Attn: Hamptonites! Tracy Anderson is opening a new bayside studio in Sag Harbor, just in time for all your summer sweat sessions. The namesake fitness guru is moving her East Hampton studio to the new 2,000 square-foot location, which will sit pretty at 1 Bay Street.

So, what to expect from the new permanent studio? Those in the know teased not only a full class roster year-round, but an exciting new class set to debut this summer which will incorporate Anderson’s latest exercise apparatus. And because we do like when life can feel a little slower Out East, the studio will also feature an outdoor patio. Plus! A full retail shop with fitness, fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle must-haves.

A limited number of mat reservations for prime-time classes in Sag Harbor will be released to Anderson’s global studio members this week. In case you’re wondering, the Tracy Anderson Water Mill studio will also remain open year-round and mat reservations for that location will also begin this week in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

See you in class!

