Shoshanna Gruss Talks The Hamptons, Summer Style, & Staying Innovative in Fashion!

Designer Shoshanna Gruss is embracing summer in style. As the season heats up, we chatted with the longtime East End resident about her namesake brand’s new collection, summer dressing, and her Hamptons insider tips. Take notes!

Your new summer collection is finally here. What does it look like?

I’m thrilled to finally share our summer collection. It epitomizes summer with its bright and eccentric palette, while also being uncomplicated and extremely wearable. There truly is a piece for everybody from this collection.

What’s new with the brand?

We’re constantly evolving as a brand, while also staying true to our roots. I started the brand with the goal of fitting and flattering the female body, and that still rings true today. I’m constantly inspired by what I see on a daily basis and love incorporating that into our designs with each collection. In every collection we add some new styles but always reimagine our beloved classics.

What are your customers looking for in pieces from your line?

I think our customer is looking for impeccable fit and quality, something we’ve been giving them for the past 25-plus years. I started this brand to fill a gap I felt in the market, and I think people still turn to us for that same need. Additionally, I think they look for beautiful colors, fabrics, and upbeat celebratory pieces that are wearable and easy with a twist of whimsy—my personal favorite part!

Are there any items within the collection that you’ve been reaching for often or especially love?

I’m always so excited for our Spring and Summer collections! Once summer starts, I wear Shoshanna every single day. I love the femininity and ease of a dress. Throwing on a dress that’s beautiful and comfortable always makes me feel put together, and our dresses embrace my spirit and personality. I feel my most “me” in a dress.

The ’90s are back in full force right now. Are there any looks from that era that you love—or ones that should stay in the past?

I’ve always loved a floral dress with my motorcycle boots. I would welcome that back with full force! A little grunge never hurt anyone.

What are your can’t-miss hot spots to visit in the Hamptons?

I love Moby’s and Le Bilboquet! Sí Sí Mediterranean is great, too! Mexican food is my absolute favorite, and K Pasa and La Fondita never disappoint. A few times a summer we take the boat over to Sunset Beach and spend the days eating, swimming, and playing. Too many wonderful things to name them all.

What about shopping Out East? What are your favorite haunts?

Shopping Out East is always fun and unexpected. There are always things in the shops of the Hamptons that you don’t see anywhere else. If I have a few hours to shop, or I want to hang with a friend and wander, Amagansett Square is so much fun. I’m excited for new shops there, like PopUp Bagels and Brunch…and my forever favorite Love Adorned. My kids love shopping in East Hampton at Blue & Cream, and my sweet town of Sag Harbor can’t be beat. Joey Wölffer and Sage & Madison are the cutest stores on the planet. I can’t walk into them without buying something!

Will you be staying in the Hamptons for most of the summer or doing any traveling?

We’ll be Out East all summer, maybe a smattering of travel here and there with one big trip toward the end of the summer with my entire family to celebrate my parents’ 50th anniversary in Alaska!

Fun! Fashion is so social media–driven these days. How do you view social media as a business tool now, compared to when it first blew up?

What I love about social media for me is that I connect directly with my followers and customers. I can literally talk and work directly with anyone, anywhere, and they can see me wearing the clothes in real time. I think if you use it authentically, people connect with you and trust you. I have a great rapport with my peeps! I post pics without hair and makeup and just show the real me. I think that authenticity goes a long way.

Who are your fashion inspirations?

My mother! Photos of her from the 1960s and ’70s…her style was, and still is, impeccable.

How do you stay innovative year after year? What keeps you going?

It’s so much fun. I love the design aspect. The world is so full of beauty and I enjoy translating what I see into my collection. Usually I have too many ideas! It’s so hard to narrow it down into a streamlined merchandisable collection. I’m constantly battling with my sales department to keep it tighter.

What’s coming up for the brand? Any hints on what we can expect from Shoshanna coming up?

Lots of fun things are coming! We’re so excited to be expanding the swim line and working on designing more cover-ups. We’re actually working on picking our color palettes for next summer while launching our Summer/Pre-Fall collection online right now. Stay tuned and keep following along on the socials!

