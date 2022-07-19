INTERMIX & The Daily Hosted A Shopping Event With A Cause, In Support Of Hamptons Community Outreach

The only thing better than a spot of Friday evening retail therapy? When it’s for a heartfelt organization, such as Hamptons Community Outreach. Ahead of the weekend, the Daily was Out East to join INTERMIX at their Southampton boutique for a shopping event hosted by Tinamarie Clark, Marina Albright, and Lizzi Bickford Meadow. Here’s a peek inside the fun!

Guests mingled and discovered what’s new and notable from the luxury multi-brand retailer’s assortment, including Cult Gaia, Isabel Marant, Zimmermann, Jimmy Choo, L’AGENCE, Alexis, Veronica Beard, and more. Celebrating her pop-in at the store (now through July 24), Marina Larroude of Larroude was also in attendance.

A major gift bag of swag was brimming with product from cult-favorite skincare guru Shani Darden (including her must-have new facial sculpting device), as well as Bee Shapiro’s clean fragrance brand Ellis Brooklyn, and the crowd pleasing SPF brand, Supergoop. Guests also enjoyed Wolffer rosé and Casa Del Sol cocktails as they soaked up the buzzy atmosphere and live DJ set.

A portion of proceeds from the event went directly to Hamptons Community Outreach, which aims to provide opportunities and support for underserved youth and families in the community. Among those in attendance were Melissa Wood, Charlotte Munder, Michael Gregson Reinert, Cara Gabriella Schiff, Tiff Benson, Krista Nikols, INTERMIX’s Divya Mathur and Paula Knight, and many more.

