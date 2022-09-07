Editor’s Pick: Sakara Fall 30 Day Reset

What: I can’t even blame the fact that it’s the eve of New York Fashion Week for the fact that I’ve had little time recently to ensure I’m eating properly. Indeed, year-round, despite it continuously being my New Year’s Resolution to learn how to cook divine and healthy meals, I just spend as little time in the kitchen as possible. Working from home and being always busy, I have one requirement of my mundane mid-week meals: they should be easy, economical, and nutritious, with as little thought or energy required as possible. Alas, what a delight to find that there was a way to not only simplify the process, but to also ensure boundless health and joy from my breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m talking about Sakara and more specifically, the new Fall 30 Day Reset which is intended to recharge, reframe, and reignite. Let me count the ways!

Who: For the last 2.5 weeks, I’ve been converted to the movement of plant-based eating in a bid to emit a glow as elusive as Sakara’s chic co-founders, Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise. Here’s the thing. I’ve been writing about not only fashion, but health and wellness for the web for at least a decade—and in that time, there’s been more than a lot of dodgy fads and questionable trends. From the get go, and after absorbing countless interviews and podcasts about how they built the brand, I always admired this duo, who are refreshingly real and honest and straight talking about how difficult it is to find balance in the NYC rat race. But in their eyes, and by their company’s ethos, people are learning about what happens when you shift your eating habits to be more about abundance (of high quality, anti-inflammatory ingredients) versus operating from a place of fear or scarcity when it comes to food and enjoying your life. Hoping to take a leafy green out of their book, I’ve even found myself adapting better habits when it comes to being present while enjoying that sacred meal time…aka taking a much-needed moment away from the screen.

Why: The Fall 30 Day Reset program brings together vitamin-rich, gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free meals which are delivered to your door twice a week, along with some extra surprises in the form of teas, supplements, and other wellness goodies. I can’t even begin to tell you how exciting it is to look at perfectly-portioned colorful meals with names like Sexiest Salad in NYC, Daydreamer Noodle Bowl, Tropical Breakfast Cookie, or Prosperity Pad Thai compared to my usual sad desk staples. And, in music to my lazy ears, the most I ever have to do is heat something up for a couple of minutes. C’est parfait! Heck, maybe I’ll even try my hand at something in the Sakara guide cookbook that comes with the program, in order to keep my finger on this newfound optimal health button.

Where: sakara.com

How much: $1,230-$1,320

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.