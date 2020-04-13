What Went Wrong for Rinat Brodach on “Making the Cut”

Warning! Making the Cut spoilers ahead! New York-based designer, Rinat Brodach, had the best of weeks and the worst of weeks in the latest episode drop of Amazon Prime Video’s new show, Making the Cut. She was crowned the winner of episode 5, only to be eliminated in episode 6. Here, she tells us went wrong.

Let’s start with the winning episode.

After episode 4, Naomi said she knew I had the fire. I needed to push myself outside of the box and my comfort zone. I needed to use more color and different fabrics. With the design I went with something that I gravitate towards a lot, which is my jackets

What was the experience like shooting in Tokyo?

I had always dreamed of going to Tokyo. When they old us [we were going there] in episode 4, I lost it. It was a dream come true. We were so let lagged when we got there, but we were going. We couldn’t believe we were there.

You got to do a collaboration with Puma as a bonus for winning the streetwear challenge. How was that?

I got to meet the head of Puma Japan. I came to him with a bunch of different designs and we narrowed them down. I created a look that is gender-free, so it’s a look for everyone and any body type. It’s basically a hoodie. It has a streetwear vibe. The pants are inspired by the original Puma tracksuit. I did a slit up the leg in the middle. I couldn’t be more proud. I don’t believe it’s real yet.

What went wrong in the episode that sent you packing?

After I won episode 5, I felt that all the air was sucked out of me. I had no energy left. The next day, our challenge got shorter and I woke up and wasn’t feeling myself. I had a feeling in my stomach and I tried to ignore it and do my best, but it is what it is.

How did you deal when you had to leave?

After they said I wasn’t making the cut, I did an interview. The producer kept asking if I was sad, but I wasn’t sad. It was more of a relief. I felt completely worn out at that moment. But I was super sad because Sander and I created this amazing bond that we still keep up today. We speak almost every day. I was crying because I was going to miss Sander.

Why did you want your brand to be gender neutral?

I stated my brand as a women’s wear brand and then two years ago an investor left me and I thought it was the end of the world. Slowly, I stared realizing that everyone has been wearing my clothes over the years — female, transgender, it doesn’t matter what you are or who you are. Why should there be limitations on fashion? Why does fashion have to be for the rich and the skinny? I think fashion should be for everybody. That’s when I started rebuilding my brand again from scratch and I moved into this gender-free zone and the response was amazing. I stated not giving a fuck about what people think of me.

You dressed Billy Porter for the Critic’s Choice Awards!

I’ve dressed him a lot! I love him. He’s so down-to-earth and very spiritual. He has had a journey to be where he is today, which is so inspiring. He came to my studio and said I reminded him of himself because I beat by a different drum. I’ve known his stylist Sammy [Ratelle] for a few years. He’s a really good friend and a few years ago he introduced us.

Who would you love to dress?

I have a few! I’ve always been a Madonna fan, since I was a kid. I’d love to dress Ciccone, Angelina Jolie, PJ Harvey, even Kim Kardashian. Lady Fag. There are so many different people!

What’s next for you? Do you want to do a fashion show?

Right now, we just released the capsule collection. We are working on a new collection. I’d love to do a fashion show. It’s kind of tricky because you have to have the right people there. To do a show today, the return could be nothing.

Are you happy you did the show?

I have no regrets. I’m happy I gave it 150 percent to show the world who I am. I’m really grateful fo the exposure. I feel like a winner.

Here’s a preview of the next 2 episodes of “Making the Cut,” out Friday, April 17!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.