Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Terzo Sandals

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Banana Republic, fashion, sandals, shoes, summer fashion, summer style
Banana Republic Terzo sandals (Courtesy of Banana Republic)

What: Banana Republic‘s new summer shoe rotation features a range of sharp styles, including the Terzo sandal. This low-heeled silhouette features leather uppers with buckled ankle straps, which are cast in chic tonal blue and classic black for the new season.

Banana Republic, fashion, sandals, shoes, summer fashion, summer style

Banana Republic Terzo sandals

Who: Zac Posen’s designs at Banana Republic have created a new era for the brand since he was appointed as Gap, Inc.’s creative director. This year, his designs for Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy have earned a strong following among both fashionistas and consumers—as well as celebrities on and off the red carpet. In recent months, Banana Republic’s latest collections have also honed on the brand’s contemporary aesthetic and safari-inspired roots, featuring a variety of sharp and chic pieces.

Banana Republic, fashion, sandals, shoes, summer fashion, summer style

Banana Republic Terzo sandals

Why: The Terzo sandals bring a sleek yet versatile spin on the classic heeled sandal. This style’s short heels and rounded soles make them both comfortable and practical. However, the pair’s kitten-heeled base and asymmetric straps—which are lightly padded and adjustable with small side buckles—bring the style an instant dash of ’90s nonchalance, as well. The nostalgic set also comes in two versatile colorways, allowing for easy styling from day to night.

Banana Republic, fashion, sandals, shoes, summer fashion, summer style

Banana Republic Terzo sandals

How much: $200

Where: BananaRepublic.com

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

The Purse-Holding Provocateur: Vaishali Dev’s Fashion Statement

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Crinkle Maxi Skirt

Lynn Anna Lafreniere: the beauty talent is...

Editor’s Pick: 9dcc’s Collection 01 Hats

New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Schedule...

Banana Republic’s Bettina Mueller & Nicole Wiesmann...

14 hours with Payton Sartain in Cannes:...

A Decade After Sheeraz Hasan Introduced Her...

Kristen Bateman’s New Tom Ford Book Is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.