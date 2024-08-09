Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Terzo Sandals

What: Banana Republic‘s new summer shoe rotation features a range of sharp styles, including the Terzo sandal. This low-heeled silhouette features leather uppers with buckled ankle straps, which are cast in chic tonal blue and classic black for the new season.

Who: Zac Posen’s designs at Banana Republic have created a new era for the brand since he was appointed as Gap, Inc.’s creative director. This year, his designs for Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy have earned a strong following among both fashionistas and consumers—as well as celebrities on and off the red carpet. In recent months, Banana Republic’s latest collections have also honed on the brand’s contemporary aesthetic and safari-inspired roots, featuring a variety of sharp and chic pieces.

Why: The Terzo sandals bring a sleek yet versatile spin on the classic heeled sandal. This style’s short heels and rounded soles make them both comfortable and practical. However, the pair’s kitten-heeled base and asymmetric straps—which are lightly padded and adjustable with small side buckles—bring the style an instant dash of ’90s nonchalance, as well. The nostalgic set also comes in two versatile colorways, allowing for easy styling from day to night.

How much: $200

Where: BananaRepublic.com

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

