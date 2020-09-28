Cecilie Bahnsen Updates Her Airy Babydoll Dresses With Sequin Embroidery For SS ’21

Cecilie Bahnsen gave her globally-popular frocks a new guise for Spring Summer ’21. The Danish designer showcased her wares today during Paris Fashion Week today, via a short film.

Her latest looks were inspired by a woman embarking on a journey: a “symbolic wanderer” as she calls her. Bahnsen took inspiration from photographs of a group of blind female musicians who traveled from town to town in Japan during the 1970s. Glowing art installations by James Turrell served to influence the punch colors of pink and green too, while further inspiration came from memories of summer nights by the sea in Denmark.

The collection expands on her now instantly-recognizable aesthetic. This time around, her signature dresses were reinvented in new silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder balloon shape, and styled in unexpected ways with recycled cashmere knits and organza outerwear. Bahnsen collaborated once again with Mackintosh, giving the British heritage company’s rain mac a new spin, with the addition of balloon sleeves and a trapeze silhouette. And a dainty slipper-style shoe, in collaboration with the Spanish brand Hereu, has also been introduced. It doesn’t get much more ‘comfy chic’ that this.

Bahnsen’s frothy dresses have quickly become a fixture on social media influencers and have inspired practically every high street brand to give the voluminous puff sleeve trend a whirl. Thanks to these delicate new details—sequin embroidery made in Switzerland, shimmering flower beads—she’s further cementing her status as the go-to brand for couture-worthy street style for her millennial fanbase.

See the collection below:

