Bottega Veneta Launches New Installment Of Its Digital Journal—Peep Inside Issue 02 Here!

by Freya Drohan
Naomi Campbell stars in Bottega Veneta's Issue 02 (David LaChapelle/Courtesy)

Extra, extra! The latest edition of Bottega Veneta’s ongoing digital content project has landed—starring Naomi Campbell and Travis Scott, no less. Revealed today online—and coming in hot to a phone near you via Whatsapp message—Issue 02 brings together a notable crew of creatives to see how they are interpreting the luxury brand.

The project is a continuation of Issue 01, and comes on the heels of designer Daniel Lee opting to delete the label’s social channels late last year, to instead engage leading artists of today to help get the message out. The new edition combines lookbook shots by frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon, video montages by Mark Vomit, painted or stylized still life interpretations of popular BV products by artists like Daniel Gordon and Particia Doria, an illustration by Edward Meadham (of aughts-era wild child London label Meadham Kirchhoff fame) and a portrait series of new mom Campbell and Travis Scott by David LaChapelle.

Check out some of the project’s highlights below—and go down the rabbit hole for yourself here.

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

