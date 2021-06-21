Michelle Lee Is Leaving Allure To Join Netflix

It’s the end of an era at Allure, as editor in chief Michelle Lee departs after six years at the helm. The award-winning editor is leaving the Condé Nast publication to move across the country and join Netflix, as she announced to her 193,000 followers on Instagram this afternoon.

Lee will be stepping into the role of global VP of editorial and publishing, beginning the new chapter at Netflix’ L.A. office in late July. The mom-of-three called it an “exciting but bittersweet” moment as she will miss her colleagues at the beauty bible. Lee is the second editor to lead the title, having followed in the footsteps of founding editor Linda Wells.

“I’ll miss everyone at Allure so much,” she wrote online. “I’m so proud of my brilliant, creative colleagues and everything we’ve accomplished together. I think we’ve truly shifted the way people look at and talk about beauty. We sparked change on topics like race and aging and sustainability and equality. We helped to move culture—and that’s no small feat.

I want to thank the whole team, past and present, who made these years so special. I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you do.”

Having been awarded the editor of the year accolade in 2017 by Adweek, Lee’s enviable resume also includes senior positions at CosmoGIRL, Us Weekly, Glamour, as well as a stint as chief marketing officer of NYLON and SVP of content at Hollywood.com.

No replacement has been announced yet, but Lee confirms she’ll be sticking around One World Trade for the next month to help said person transition into the top editor role. Who will it be? Answers on a postcard please…

