Exclusive: Condé Nast Traveler Is Bringing Back Its ‘Women Who Travel’ Podcast

Itchy feet? It’s time to go, well, anywhere—and Condé Nast Traveler is making sure avid globetrotters are armed with the best resource possible by relaunching its award-winning Women Who Travel podcast.

The popular series, which originally debuted in 2018, delves into what it’s like for women to actually get out there and discover far flung parts of the world, both remote and modern, by themselves or with friends. Beyond travel tales, the podcast also discusses issues like inclusivity and gender equality, as well as sharing tips, trends, and recommendations specifically catered to women.

In each weekly installment, host and CNT articles director Lale Arikoglu explores these topics and discusses travel experiences with a wide range of guests—past interviewees over the course of 200+ episodes have included Susan Sarandon, Padma Lakshmi, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Jenny Slate, to give you an idea. Want more? The podcast is part of Condé Nast Traveler’s Women Who Travel platform, which also spans a website vertical, monthly newsletter, Instagram, and Facebook community.

“This is a podcast for anyone who is curious about the world—and excited to explore places both near and far from home,” the CNT editorial team promises.

The relaunched podcast will debut September 29 on all platforms.

