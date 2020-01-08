Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Fashion and Art PR Firm Black Frame Shutters Its Doors

This morning, Brian Phillips, president and founder of the PR firm Black Frame, announced he is closing the company. “I’ve decided to close Black Frame at the end of February and step away from the PR business,” he wrote. “I’m ready and excited for a new creative challenge now that allows me to tell stories in different ways. Moving into the future, I’ll be expanding my work in fashion and art to include entertainment, as a creative director and as a producer.”

Black Frame was founded over 15 years ago as a PR firm catering to the fashion and art communities. Seven years ago, Phillips expanded the company’s offerings with Framework, a creative advertising agency. Framework was responsible for Kenzo’s lauded “My Mutant Brain” perfume advertisement, which Phillips cites as a “turning point” in his career. “I’m thrilled to be looking at the future again with a lot of ambition and humility. It’s really not easy running a business, let alone a PR business, but it’s also not something I would ever trade,” he says. “Please know, my decision to close Black Frame was not made lightly.”

Barneys Employees Go Unpaid After Cyber Attack (Page Six)

A group of hackers has targeted Barneys’ corporate system, effecting the company’s payroll. Sources said employees first noticed they weren’t paid when checks weren’t uploaded to the system last Thursday. Although some claim the hackers are holding the payments for a ransom that Barneys’ new owner, Authentic Brands Group, is refusing to pay, an insider clarified that payroll has since been funded and employees will be paid on the 9th. “Unfortunately, there was an issue with a cyber attack, but we are working through it to get everything back up and moving,” they said. “But, getting employees paid was the most important.”

Goop Will Soon be Available at Sephora (CNBC)

Goop’s wellness products are officially available at Sephora. This is the first time the brand has been available through another major retailer. Previously, Goop products were only available through its own website and some independent shops. Goop’s beauty products will be sold in Sephora stores and online starting February 28, and both companies have promised more products will launch “in the coming months.”

Bill Wackermann Is Out at Wilhelmina (Page Six)

According to insiders, Bill Wackermann, CEO of Wilhelmina, has tendered his resignation and will be leaving the company January 26th. In November, it was reported that the modeling agency’s board did not renew his contract, but that Wackermann would stay on in an “at will” capacity. At the time, Wackermann told Page Six: “This is standard executive practice after what has been multiple contract renewals and four incredible years of growth, success, and business development.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.