When it comes to fashion, Bergdorf Goodman can do no wrong, and their restaurant game has improved a lot in recent years, too, which is why it is so exciting to hear that New York’s most iconic luxury department store has just opened a new restaurant on the second floor of their men’s store at 745 5th Avenue.

Goodman’s Bar is a collaboration between Bergdorf Goodman, master sommelier Dustin Wilson, and Michelin-starred chef Austin Johnson and features an expansive wine and cocktail program and an eclectic mix of culinary delights — from an elevated breakfast sandwich, to housemade tagliatelle with white truffle and parmesan, and seared scallops with salt-baked celery root, roasted apples, and pickled Meyer lemon.

“At Bergdorf Goodman, we are committed to providing our clients with the best in-store experiences that reflect our passion for luxury and exquisite experiences and offerings,” said Bergdorf Goodman President Darcy Penick. “We are thrilled to have concepted and designed a very Bergdorf’s Bar and Restaurant and collaborated with Dustin Wilson and Austin Johnson as they are the perfect duo to create exceptional and unexpected drinks and food to match the innovative vision we have created inside the BG men’s store.”

Conceptualized by Bergdorf Goodman’s store design team, the space evokes the mood and ambiance of the finest European cafes and bars, juxtaposing architectural details inspired by the Art Deco exterior façade of the building with the natural greenery elements of nearby Central Park.

A bespoke, hand-painted mural designed in partnership with de Gournay sets the tone for the interiors, accented with decorative lighting by New York-based design studio Apparatus and avian photography by Australian artist Leila Jeffreys.

The dining room is furnished with vintage Franz Schuster chairs, while seating in the rotunda features custom backgammon tables and wingback chairs by Tom Dixon.

“Our goal was to create a discreet, in-the-know hideaway that’s both timely and timeless,” said Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Fashion Director Bruce Pask. “The kind of place you seek out from locals while traveling or that special recommendation from your favorite globetrotter. It’s a mix of the perfect all-day café in Paris, that cozy craft cocktail bar behind an unmarked door in Kyoto, and that aperitivo bar in Milan that makes the best version of your favorite drink.”

Pask also helped design the aprons worn by Goodman’s Bar’s staff — a Bergdorf take on the classic work apron using vintage herringbone denim patched with chambray pockets and contrasting embroidery — which he created in collaboration with denim guru and artisanal up-cycler Maurizo Donadi of Atelier & Repairs.

Goodman’s Bar is open seven days per week during store hours.

