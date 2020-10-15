As Seen On Social…Billboard Music Awards Edition! What Stars Wore While Tuning In At Home

No audience, no problem. Kelly Clarkson brought energy to the stage at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as the Billboard Music Awards took place.
Stars, from home, also brought their fashion A-game virtually, reminding us just how much we miss the real life red carpet. Here’s what they wore….
Kelly Clarkson in a variety of looks
Lizzo in Christian Siriano
Lil Nas X in Gucci
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Sia in Dolce & Gabbana
Alicia Keys in Yousef Aljsami
Doja Cat in custom Georges Hobeika
So happy to be at the @BBMAs! Such an amazing night celebrating everyone in music. #BBMAs Ya’ll not ready! 🙈 Stylist : @brettalannelson Hair : @jstayready_ Make Up : @adamburrell Nails : @sacciadidthat Dress : Couture @georgeshobeika Diamonds : @lorraineschwartz Shoes : @aminamuaddiofficial
Addison Rae in Mugler
