As Seen On Social…Billboard Music Awards Edition! What Stars Wore While Tuning In At Home

by Freya Drohan
Sia, Lizzo (Instagram)

No audience, no problem. Kelly Clarkson brought energy to the stage at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as the Billboard Music Awards took place.

Stars, from home, also brought their fashion A-game virtually, reminding us just how much we miss the real life red carpet. Here’s what they wore….

Kelly Clarkson in a variety of looks

Lizzo in Christian Siriano 

Lil Nas X in Gucci 

thank u. see u in nasvember. 💚

Billie Eilish in Gucci 

Sia in Dolce & Gabbana

Alicia Keys in Yousef Aljsami

Doja Cat in custom Georges Hobeika 

Addison Rae in Mugler 

💫🖤.

