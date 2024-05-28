Gucci taps NewJeans star Hanni for new Horsebit accessories campaign

Gucci is going back to its equestrian roots with its latest global campaign, spotlighting its iconic metal Horsebit bar. In new imagery shot by Tyrell Hampton in Seoul, NewJeans star Hanni—a Gucci brand ambassador since 2022—poses with the Italian house’s Horsebit 1953 loafers and Horsebit 1955 bag. The bag’s new “Ancora” red, brown, black, and cream colorways, all exclusive to South Korea, can be seen as Hanni travels through the city from day to night. The campaign is Gucci’s latest to highlight the Horsebit, which was first introduced in the 1950’s and has been in collections ever since by numerous creative directors—including Sabato De Sarno.

All images: Tyrell Hampton/Courtesy of Gucci

Anne Hathaway’s viral Gap shirtdress is available for pre-orders

Anne Hathaway’s latest red carpet moment can now be in your closet! Following her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, Hathaway’s custom white shirtdress styled by Erin Walsh went instantly viral—especially after its reveal as a Gap design. Now, a version of the design by creative director Zac Posen is finally available for pre-orders on Gap’s website for $158, with orders initially shipping in July. The limited-edition cotton poplin piece—available in sizes 00-16—pays homage to Gap’s famed white shirts, just in time for the Wednesday release of its “Summer Classics” collection of T-shirts, jeans, dresses, and more.

“Designing this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap’s classic white shirt,” said Posen. “By incorporating elements like the shirt’s collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with darting at the waist, we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. It’s a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion.”

Glen Powell goes retro for British GQ Hype

Leading man Glen Powell can now add British GQ Hype cover star to his resume! The Anyone But You star graces the cover of the UK title’s May issue to chat his two upcoming films, Hit Man and Twisters, as well as his rise to fame and breakthrough in the film industry. Powell’s cover interview by Ben Allen is also paired with imagery by photographer Chantal Anderson, where the star dons vintage-inspired outfits from DSquared2, Dior, Tom Ford, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Ami, Louis Vuitton, Rhude, Sandro, and Los Angeles Apparel.

“It’s haunting when you blow those moments,” said Powell. “But that’s one of the parts of [the Hollywood myth] that’s not true. That was always somebody else’s ride to go on. You know what I mean? It was never yours to go on. If you put your time in, you’ll get your ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

Phillip Lim & DIAGEO’s artistic group panel toasts AAPI Heritage Month

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Phillip Lim hosted a group at his sprawling 3.1 Phillip Lim Soho boutique to spotlight Asian American artists. The resulting panel, led by former Deputy Director of the New Museum Karen Wong, was part of the pair’s Crafting Selfhood program, which exhibits Asian American female artists. Panel members included artists Helena Dong and Lena Imamura, as well as Lim’s CEO Wen Zhou, who discussed topics ranging from facing discrimination to finding success by incorporating their heritage into their work.

“As we toast to AAPI Heritage Month, let’s also raise awareness and appreciation for the unique stories and experiences within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities,” said Zia Lotfi, Brands in Culture Manager of Multicultural for Diageo North America. “Together with 3.1 Phillip Lim, we honor the journey towards selfhood and cultural empowerment today and every day.”

Louis Vuitton dips its toes into summer with new “LV By The Pool” collection

Louis Vuitton is taking a dip this summer, thanks to its latest “LV by the Pool,” collection. The line highlights the ease of warmer weather with separates, bikinis, flowing shirts, skirts, and trousers, all cast in a blue, coral, hot pink, sand, and white palette. The range is accented by Vuitton’s staple Monogram motif and blooming botanical prints. Similar details, complete by watercolor patterns, raffia crochet, and tube beading, can be seen across its Capucines, LetGo, OnTheGo, Coussin, Neverfull, Nano Speedy, Noe Bucket, Capushell, and Twist bags. On the accessories front, the brand embraces the beachy air with glass pearl and enamel-accented jewelry, LV Push bracelets, sneakers, wedges, sandals, sunglasses, hats, belts, and silk scarves. Completing the range are various lifestyle pieces, including tableware, fragrance pouches, and even Monogram-printed surfboards for those hoping to catch a wave. You can pre-order the line now on Vuitton’s website.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.