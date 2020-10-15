Sweat Chicly! KHAITE x Adidas Originals Team Up To Release The Most Stylish Sneaker In Town

Athletic brands have never been so immersed in high fashion: Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond is Reebok’s new creative director, June Ambrose is serving in the same role for Puma, and now Adidas and KHAITE have once again collaborated to release the chicest sneaker you ever did see.

Last year’s KHAITE x Adidas Originals sold out at breakneck speed, and this year’s editions look set to be equally as popular among the New York-based label’s legion of diehard fans. The soft nubuck sneaker is now returning in two new limited-edition colors: navy and camel. The classic running shoe with its instantly-recognizable logo, gum sole, and serrated stripes was introduced back in the 1970s by the sports giant and has long since achieved icon status.

Interested? Don’t sleep on this one. The sought-after styles ($230) are available for pre-order now on khaite.com and Net-A-Porter, and will become available in December. See you on the track!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.