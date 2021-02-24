Double Tap! The Six Best Instagram Accounts To Follow For Fashion Nostalgia

Nostalgia is trending, and we’re here for it! After all, who doesn’t love a good fashion throwback? Some of the best modern-day inspiration comes from iconic designers, brands, or specific time periods in fashion—and these days we’re finding it all on Instagram. Some days, you just want to get lost in images of Tom Ford-era Gucci snake-print dresses, or relive John Galliano’s wild couture shows for Dior. Whatever your penchant is for, these Instagram archivists have you covered. Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorites for you to like, share, and follow.

Tom Ford For Gucci (@tomfordforgucci)

If you loved the slinky, sexy, and bedazzled era of Gucci by Tom Ford, this account is for you. The feed, curated by Justin Friedman, covers the campaigns, runways, red carpet moments, and more from Ford’s legendary reign (from 1995 to 2004 ) at the Italian house. You’ll find everything from vintage Vogue Paris and Harper’s Bazaar editorials to photos of stars like Madonna and Victoria Beckham in the memorable aughts-era hits—it’s a truly welcome wave of fashion nostalgia!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Ford For Gucci (@tomfordforgucci)

Fashion Aughts by JD Ferguson (@fashionaughts)

If ‘the noughties’ are more your speed, allow us to introduce Fashion Aughts. Photographer and ex-model JD Ferguson created the page to showcase his backstage, front row, and runway show snaps (plus bts from the best afterparties!), as well as the stories behind them. Be sure to check his page for major throwbacks, as well as celeb shots featuring Karl Lagerfeld, Wendy Williams, Leighton Meester, and more. This account is a must!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by by JD Ferguson (@fashionaughts)

Old Marc Jacobs (@oldmarcjacobs)

Craving some vintage Marc Jacobs? Take a look at Old Marc Jacobs, the page dedicated to American fashion’s favorite subversive wild child. OMJ is a comprehensive archive of Jacobs’ legendary career, including old school shots of the designer and his collections over the years—in addition to his well-received tenure at Louis Vuitton. Come for the editorial and behind-the-scenes photos, and stay for the nostalgia—most of which Jacobs (who follows the account) reposts and comments on himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @oldmarcjacobs

Millenium-era Dior is back in a big way (hello, Saddle bag revival!), so we’re not surprised this page is making a splash on social media. By chronicling John Galliano’s tenure at the French house, the account provides an immersive history lesson of sorts. Expect plenty of Dior RTW, haute couture, and resort runway photos, plus a hefty dose of high-fashion editorials and advertisements (some starring Galliano himself!).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑J’ADORE DIOR👑 (@diorinthe2000s)

As one of the original fashion archive pages, McQueen_Vault is naturally a highlight on this list. Exploring all things McQueen, John Matheson highlights numerous pieces from his personal archive. Aside from that extensive fashion context, you’ll also find rebellious and edgy runway photos, editorials, and interviews from the late British designer Lee McQueen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McQueen_Vault (@mcqueen_vault)

What Miuccia Wore (@whatmiuccia)

Ever wanted a detailed archive of Miuccia Prada’s outfits? Then you’re in luck—this account is a verifiable case study in Miss Prada’s ensembles over the years, from public appearances and interviews to her Met Gala looks. The anonymous creator is clearly a fashion insider (they’ve posted photos of her directly from runway shows)—so you know the detailed descriptions are coming from a bona fide Prada expert. Expect in-depth breakdowns of everything from Miuccia’s studio outfits to paparazzi shots, editorials, and vintage photos galore. And if you’re second guessing whether to follow, just look to the editorial vets—Hamish Bowles, Mario Abad, Sara Moonves, and Joshua Glass—who are all fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What Miuccia wore (@whatmiuccia)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.