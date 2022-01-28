Daily Media: New Names At Diesel, BVLGARI, And More Moves For You To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Eraldo Poletto is now CEO, North America at Diesel.

2. Matthew Pantoja is now chief brand officer at Alpha Industries.

3. Joshua Gaynor is now managing director, Canada at BVLGARI.

4. Shane Cisneros (a former Daily-er!) is now marketing manager at Fortana Forni USA and Tusan Imports.

5. Edward Celata is now vice president and publisher, US Edition at BOAT International Media. Cecile Gauert is now editor, US Edition.

6. Jacqueline Karas is now vice president at Victory Public Relations.

7. Ariel Moses is now senior vice president at Rogers & Cowan PMK.

8. Meredith Lewis is now director, public relations & partnerships at Marc Fisher. Emma Grossman is now manager, public relations & influencer relations at the company.

9. Erica Nardella is now public relations manager at Sisley Paris.

10. Caroline Russell is now design services manager at International Market Centers.

11. Jaclyn Tillman is now manager, US PR & influencer marketing at Coty Luxury. Cailin Cook is now assistant manager US PR & influencer marketing at the company.

12. Hanna Gibson is now US PR & influencer marketing coordinator at philosophy.

13. Jennifer Isicoff is now senior account manager at Bacchus.

14. Jennifer Jing is now senior account executive at Sunshine Sachs.

15. Liz Cunningham is now senior account executive at SHADOW. Kristina Sosa is now senior account executive in the company’s spirits division.

16. Jacob McLean is now PR coordinator at The Consultancy PR (NYC). Rebecca Goldman is now social media coordinator at the company’s LA office.

Plus!

17. SHADOW is now representing Blake Lively’s non-alcoholic mixer line, Betty Buzz.

18. Foundation is now representing Courteney Cox’s new lifestyle brand, Homecourt.

19. DKC is now representing Brixton.

20. ABMC is now representing Stephanie Gottlieb.

21. SM.I is now representing Patrick Ta Beauty.

22. Collective Agency LA is now representing LarAllen.

23. MBA Partners is now representing Experiments.

24. ICA is now representing Stylerunner.

25. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Sabon USA.

26. RK Communications is now representing FRY POWERS.

27. Current Communications is now representing ma:nyo.

28. Michele Marie PR is now representing LOVE Binetti.

29. House Of is now representing BREDA, CHARLES & KEITH, Emma Pills, Find Me Now, La Femme Apero, Monday Swimwear, Pipatchara, Simple Retro , and The Pilates Class.

30. BLKpr is now representing forBitches.

31. KLG PR is now representing Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal.

32. Factory PR is now representing Onia.

33. Westway Communications is representing Dur Doux for NYFW.

34. Victory Public Relations is now representing Tiny Tags.

35. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing Perelel.

Ps… ASTRSK’s annual Pro-Bono PR application form is now open for diverse entrepreneurs (female, BIPOC, AAPI, LGBTQ+) to apply for one year of free PR.

