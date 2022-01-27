Daily News: Beyoncé Teases ‘Ivy Heart’ For Valentine’s, Donatella Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid In Front Of The Camera, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Beyoncé is back! But it isn’t new music that she has up her sleeve…

The hive is shaking! Beyoncé has just teased the next installment of her Ivy Park athleisure brand in collaboration with Adidas. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, fans look set to be treated to a new Ivy Heart (!) offering. The just-dropped campaign video is less than five-seconds-long, but it’s enough to have us hooked! The collection will seemingly include Bey-ified sneakers like the Ultraboost, the Stan Smith, the Superstar Mule, and the Savage V4, as well as heart-covered tracksuits, sweaters, sweatpants, and a latex dress—someone’s in for a lucky V-Day! The brand’s social media accounts have also began to release images of the collection ambassadors, which so far include Shu Pei, Tyson Beckford, Karrueche, Troye Sivan, and Naomi Watanabe. In true Beyoncé fashion, details are being released to the public slowly and mysteriously, so all we can do is refresh our timelines for the foreseeable.

Hadid Sisters star in new Versace Campaign alongside Donatella

The only thing better than one Hadid, is two. Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid come together in the Versace Spring Summer 2022 campaign, with Donatella Versace herself featuring alongside them. Using iconic Versace imagery as a reference point, renowned photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott created bold compositions layered with alternate color finishes to showcase latex dresses, safety pin-adorned body con, La Medusa handbags, and the satin Triplatform heels we can’t stop thinking about. La Versace is no stranger to tapping the Hadid sisters for anything Versace- related, with the duo starring in numerous campaigns as well as frequenting the brand’s runways and wearing the label on the red carpet. “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much,” Donatella said. “They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide. I want this campaign to be a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022!”

SKIMS doubles valuation to $3.2 billion

SKIMS is on a roll! Kim Kardashian West’s empire of intimates, basics, and shapewear is now valued at a cool $3.2 billion after another round of investment. The LA-based brand’s value is now double of what it was nine months ago, thanks to a $240 million financing round led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital and investment firm D1 Capital Partners. So, what does this spell for KKW’s devout customers? “This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them,” the mega-influencer, who remains the company’s largest individual shareholder, said. Since its debut in 2019, the brand has collaborated with fashion giants like Fendi and has even been tasked with creating Team USA’s Olympic uniforms…what’s next?!

Glossier lays off one third of its corporate employees

Pour one out for Glossier employees. In sad news, only six months after raising $80 million in funding, Glossier has laid off 80 corporate employees in what CEO Emily Weiss called a “difficult but necessary” decision. “We prioritized certain strategic projects that distracted us from the laser-focus we needed to have on our core business: scaling our beauty brand,” Weiss explained, admitting in a company-wide email that “some mistakes” had been made. The unicorn beauty and skincare brand has been hard hit during the pandemic, being forced to lay off its entire retail staff as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020, as well as seeing a 22% plunge in sales over the 2021 holiday period, compared with the year previous.

Kate Spade launches its Social Impact Council

New York-based brand Kate Spade has announced its new Social Impact Council, a collective of inspirational and influential figures, and mental health leaders, including actress Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Germanotta, and Jazz Thornton. Together, the women will serve on the brand’s newly-minted leadership council with a bid to address mental health stigma, provide access to resources, further conversation, and bring more attention to the vital role that mental health plays in the empowerment of women and girls globally. To tackle these pervasive societal issues, the women will participate in in-person and virtual events and partner with relevant charities. The initiative is particularly poignant, as Kate Spade founder Kate Brosnahan Spade tragically took her own life in 2018. Through its foundation, the brand will donate more than $2 million annually to the cause, and continue crucial partnerships with organizations such as Black Girls Smile, Seleni, Girl Trek, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the Trevor Project, and more.

Kendall Jenner’s latest edit for FWRD is here

What’s in Kenny’s Kart?! Only one way to find out! The FWRD creative director have revealed what she’s lusting over for the new season. Think: Marni sweater vests, Versace crystal minis, Bottega must-haves, and more from the likes of David Koma, Ava Muse, and other buzzy designers. Shop it while you can!

