You’ve probably been wondering what *exactly* goes on at The Stranger, the unpredictable immersive nightclub experience in Midtown Manhattan, from the team behind The Box. Well, you don’t need to resort to searching reviews on TikTok anymore—just ask anyone who braved the Monday night kickoff time of 11PM for the LaQuan Smith afterparty.

Celebrating his Spring Summer ’24 collection outing, which took place immediately beforehand on the Lower East Side, the New York-native and his pals hotfooted it to the ‘adventure playground’ for a party with a twist. Among the crowd enjoying a set by Diplo, a night of performance artists, and a healthy helping of cognac and cocktails courtesy of LOUIS XIII & Rémy Cointreau were the likes of Alton Mason—who just walked his second consecutive show for the brand now that Smith has expanded into menswear—as well as Adut Akech, Jasmine Sanders, Saweetie, Tinashe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Coco Rocha, June Ambrose, Karrueche Tran, Patrick Ta, Vivica A. Fox, Babyface, Elaine Welteroth, Brittany Byrd, Coco Jones, FloMilli, Ivy Getty, Jackie Aina, Kailand Morris, Karen Blanchard, Kaliii, Kaytranada, King Combs, Kollin Carter, Leyna Bloom, Lil Buck, Luca Mornet, Matthew Mazur, Marlo Hampton, Parris Goebel, PJ Tucker, Selena Forrest, Sira Pevida, Shenseea, Tefi Pessoa, Ugo Mozie, Vashtie Kola, Victoria Monet, Yaya DaCosta, Young Mazino, Yvonne Orji, and many more.

Get into it, below:

Images: BFA

