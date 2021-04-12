This year’s BAFTAs brought a range of dazzling looks from our favorite celebs across the pond—and those who tuned in virtually from home stateside! The British awards ceremony saw a variety of glamorous and sleek gowns, plus plenty of sharp suiting from the gents in attendance. Below, see our favorite picks from the live and virtual red carpets.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ronald van der Kemp, Bulgari, and Stuart Weitzman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Pertegaz, Wolford, Bulgari, and Christian Louboutin

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad and Messika jewelry

Andra Day in Elie Saab

Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren

Maria Bakalova in Armani Privé

Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé, Christian Louboutin, and David Webb jewelry

Alan Kim in Thom Browne

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Celeste in Dilara Findikoglu, Malone Souliers, and Messika jewelry

Vanessa Kirby in Atelier Versace and Cartier

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton and Messika jewelry

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Bukky Bakray in Prada and Chopard

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Pomellato jewelry

Pedro Pascal in Prada

Niamh Algar in Valentino

Riz Ahmed in Prada

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu and Messika jewelry

Emerald Fennell in Roland Mouret, Piferi, and Theo Fennell jewelry

Sophie Cookson in Giorgio Armani and Boodles jewelry

Corinne Bailey Rae in Duro Olow

