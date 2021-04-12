Chic Report

All The Best Looks From The 2021 BAFTAs

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Rose Byrne, Cynthia Erivo, Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

This year’s BAFTAs brought a range of dazzling looks from our favorite celebs across the pond—and those who tuned in virtually from home stateside! The British awards ceremony saw a variety of glamorous and sleek gowns, plus plenty of sharp suiting from the gents in attendance. Below, see our favorite picks from the live and virtual red carpets.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ronald van der Kemp, Bulgari, and Stuart Weitzman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Pertegaz, Wolford, Bulgari, and Christian Louboutin

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr)

Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad and Messika jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

Andra Day in Elie Saab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vice (@therealwourivice)

Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQSpain (@gqspain)

Maria Bakalova in Armani Privé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé, Christian Louboutin, and David Webb jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

Alan Kim in Thom Browne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicky Yates (@nicky_yates)

Celeste in Dilara Findikoglu, Malone Souliers, and Messika jewelry 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CLASSY WOMAN (@classy_woman__)

Vanessa Kirby in Atelier Versace and Cartier

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton and Messika jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark)

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

Bukky Bakray in Prada and Chopard

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by //Zadrian Smith. (@zadriansmith)

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Pomellato jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell)

Pedro Pascal in Prada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Niamh Algar in Valentino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Riz Ahmed in Prada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu and Messika jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

Emerald Fennell in Roland Mouret, Piferi, and Theo Fennell jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROLAND MOURET (@roland_mouret)

Sophie Cookson in Giorgio Armani and Boodles jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie Cookson (@cookie_soph)

Corinne Bailey Rae in Duro Olow

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

See All The Nominations For This Month’s...

Priyanka Jonas Is In Full Bloom For...

Oscars Predictions from the Blvgari Party Red...

This LA-Based Designer Is Roasting Celebrity Stylists...

QUIZ: Name the Stars Who First Wore...

Jordan Roth’s Moulin Rouge Ensemble Is a...

Judith Light on the One Thing She...

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson Are So...

The 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X