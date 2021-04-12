This year’s BAFTAs brought a range of dazzling looks from our favorite celebs across the pond—and those who tuned in virtually from home stateside! The British awards ceremony saw a variety of glamorous and sleek gowns, plus plenty of sharp suiting from the gents in attendance. Below, see our favorite picks from the live and virtual red carpets.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ronald van der Kemp, Bulgari, and Stuart Weitzman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Pertegaz, Wolford, Bulgari, and Christian Louboutin
Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace
Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad and Messika jewelry
Andra Day in Elie Saab
Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren
Maria Bakalova in Armani Privé
Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé, Christian Louboutin, and David Webb jewelry
Alan Kim in Thom Browne
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton
Celeste in Dilara Findikoglu, Malone Souliers, and Messika jewelry
Vanessa Kirby in Atelier Versace and Cartier
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton and Messika jewelry
Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Bukky Bakray in Prada and Chopard
Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Pomellato jewelry
Pedro Pascal in Prada
Niamh Algar in Valentino
Riz Ahmed in Prada
Rose Byrne in Miu Miu and Messika jewelry
Emerald Fennell in Roland Mouret, Piferi, and Theo Fennell jewelry
Sophie Cookson in Giorgio Armani and Boodles jewelry
Corinne Bailey Rae in Duro Olow
