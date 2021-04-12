Here’s How To Join Dorinda Medley For A ‘Dorobics’ Class

It’s time to sweat like a celeb—Dorinda Medley is boosting our spring fitness motivation levels with the announcement of a new live class. The reality star’s aptly-named method, Dorobics, will stream live via Moxie on Friday, April 23 at 6PM EST. And if you’re as intrigued about what this unique blend of Dorinda-and-aerobics entails as we are, don’t delay on booking your tickets as space is limited.

There are 100 spots available for the Dorobics class, with tickets going on sale this Thursday April 15 at 12PM EST. The class will cost $30, with 100% of proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House New York. Medley has been a longtime supporter of the nonprofit which provides temporary housing and support for children battling cancer and their families.

Virtual fitness platform Moxie will also provide a matching $30 contribution for each person that signs up—and if you can’t make it on the designated time, don’t fret as there is also a “Flex Pay” option on the reality star’s Moxie profile for donations. According to a release, the mom-of-one will be teaching from Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires, and the class will “be full of ’80s flair, over-the-top costumes, energizing music, and positive energy.” You had us at hello!

In need of a Dorinda fix ’til then? Catch the Real Housewives star on the latest installment of Vogue editor Liana Satenstein’s popular IGTV live fashion series, Never Worns, below:

