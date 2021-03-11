Chic Report

Happy Birthday To An Icon! Ken Shares His Wishlist With Us As He Turns 60

by Freya Drohan
Life’s plastic, it’s fantastic! Just ask Ken: can you believe he has reached his sixth decade?! We hope he drops his skincare routine ASAP because this sexagenarian is looking great. The Daily caught up with him to hear the eight must-have fashion essentials on his birthday list right now. 

Berluti Pouch

I worked with the Berluti team to create this pouch in honor of my 60th. Sleek and timeless, it’s a must have for storing your essentials.

Rhone Swift Tank in White

 I saw Tan France wearing one of these tanks on his Instagram recently, and what can I say—I was sold! It has become a fast favorite.

 

Moschino Pool Slides in Rubber with Logo

 I’ve been a big fan of Moschino throughout the years, and these slides are the perfect slip-ons.

Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir

A major menswear inspiration and recent collaborator! Read up on one of the greats with Dapper Dan’s memoir.

Knit Cardigan Blazer

My favorite style for keeping it cool and comfortable on the job.

Drawstring Gym Trunks in Red

 I’ve been wearing red swim trunks for as long as I can remember. These classics are a timeless staple.

Balmain monogram belt

 I don’t wear a lot of belts… so when I do, it better B (!) special. 

 Barbie™ x Neff Poolsider Shirt

It may be a bit meta, but this button-down always put me in a good mood!

 

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

