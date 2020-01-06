Awkwafina Makes History at the Golden Globes, Stefano Tonchi’s New Gig

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Awkwafina Makes History at the Golden Globes (Variety)

Last night, Awkwafina became the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe as a lead actress in a film for her role in The Farewell. “I just heard that fact and it was pretty mind blowing,” she said backstage. “There’s also this other feeling that you want there to be more, and I hope this is just the beginning.” Other big winners from the ceremony included Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, which nabbed three awards (including Best Comedy). Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks were honored with the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, respectively. See the complete list of winners below.

Best Movie, Drama: 1917

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Director: Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Actress in a Movie, Drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Actor in a Movie, Drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Original Song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman

Best Animated Movie: Missing Link

Best Foreign Language Movie: Parasite

Best TV Series, Drama: Succession

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Fleabag

Best Limited Series or TV Movie: Chernobyl

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Brian Cox, Succession

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Supporting Actress a Series, TV: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Supporting Actor, TV: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Stefano Tonchi Heads to L’Officiel

Stefano Tonchi has a new gig — he is now chief creative officer of L’Officiel Inc. In this newly created role, Tonchi will oversee all 31 global editions of the publication, and provide creative direction on special projects including L’Officiel’s 100th anniversary. “L’Officiel has built an incredibly rich and storied legacy as one of the world’s first fashion magazines, and there is immense potential for it to grow and innovate as a multi-platform brand,” he said. “I look forward to working with the team to develop global, social-first content that celebrates youth worldwide, and to mix fashion with art, cinema and culture, crossing disciplines as we cross borders.”

Meanwhile, L’Officiel Inc. has also announced a deal with the multi-billion dollar investment company The Global Emerging Markets Group. GEM — which previously invested in the launch of L’Officiel USA in 2017 — is now a “significant minority stakeholder” in the media group. Tonchi officially begins his role on January 10 at the publication’s New York headquarters.

Yuni Ahn Is Out at Maison Kitsuné (WWD)

Yuni Ahn is stepping down as creative director at Maison Kitsuné after just one year at the brand. No specific reason was given for her departure, although the company says the decision was mutual. Ahn’s final collection for Maison Kistuné will be presented during Paris Fashion Week, after which the new creative director (who is already part of the studio) will be announced.

Italian Vogue Debuts All-Illustrated Issue In the Name of Sustainability

The January 2020 issue of Italian Vogue does not feature a single editorial photograph. Instead, the magazine is decorated with illustrations and artwork — an effort to cut down on the environmental impact of photoshoots. “[The artists behind the covers and work] have created without traveling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them,” wrote Emanuele Farneti, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed.”

An added bonus of not commissioning photoshoots was that a lot of money was saved. The publication has promised the saved funds will be donated to the restoration of the Fondazione Querini Stampalia, which was severely damaged by the recent floods in Venice.

Daphne Groeneveld Is Engaged

Daphne Groeneveld ended 2019 with a bang: she got engaged to Justin Hopwood! The model waited until yesterday to post the news on social media. Congrats!

