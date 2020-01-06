Inside the 2020 Golden Globes Pre- and Afterparties

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration. Click here to read more party coverage from this month.

Sunday, January 5

Celebrities Kick Back at the Golden Globes Afterparty

InStyle and Warner Bros teamed up to throw attendees of the 2020 Golden Globes a chic afterparty. The event, which was sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Secret, was held at the Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Attendees included Patricia Arquette, Awkwafina, Antonio Banderas, Hailey Bieber, Lisa Bonet, Connie Britton, Sacha Baron Cohen, Laverne Cox, Laura Dern, Kaitlyn Dever, Snoop Dogg, Barbie Ferreira, Isla Fisher, Kat Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Laura Harrier, Salma Hayek, Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Janet Mock, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Retta, Hunter Schafer, Yara Shahidi, Martha Stewart, Lena Waithe, and Kerry Washington, among others.

Friday, January 10

W Magazine Fêtes its New Issue With a Globes Pre-Party

Ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes, W magazine revealed the covers of its annual Best Performances issue. Naturally, editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg kicked off Golden Globes weekend with a party in L.A. The annual star-studded affair took place in the penthouse at the Chateau Marmont. Cover stars Adam Driver, Chris Evans, and Laura Dern were in attendance, as were Beanie Feldstein, Camila Morrone, Cynthia Erivo, Pedro Almodovar, Jeremy Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kaitlyn Dever, Margaret Qualley, Natasha Lyonne, Noah Baumbach, Rashida Jones, Rooney Mara, Anna Paquin, Ben Platt, Brian Cox, Joshua Jackson, and Lakeith Stanfield, among others.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed light bites and drinks by Absolut Elyx Vodka, Acqua di Parma, Cadillac, Ferrari TrentoDoc, Tanqueray Gin, Tequila Casa Dragones, Vero Water, WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and 1849 Wine Company and Duck Hunter Wines of New Zealand.

Thursday, January 2

Nicole Miller Rosé Hits the Slopes In Aspen

Nicole Miller hosted a winter rosé aprés ski event at the new Snow Lodge pop-up in Aspen with Jayma Cardoso. The event was in celebration of Nicole’s rosé wine which launched this past summer. Guests included Brian Atwood, Anthony Shriver, Jamie Tisch, Kyra Kennedy, and Renee Rockefeller, among many others. “I am always sad when summer ends and no one is serving rosé,” she said. “When skiing in Europe I noticed people were often drinking rosé for lunch. So I thought why not have winter rosé? It is the perfect aprés libation!”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.