Editor’s Pick: Vilebrequin Puffer Fish Holiday Swim Shorts

What: Puffer fish are printed in festive colors on these stretch fabric shorts, which feature an elasticated drawstring waist finished with stainless Zamac tips. There are two pockets on the sides and one on the back.

Who: In 45 years, Vilebrequin has learned to master the art of men’s swimsuit, and make its models perfectly identifiable. On their iconic swimwear, two eyelets on the back ensure that they don’t swell in the water. On every Moorea man’s swimsuit, the drawstring is finished with stainless Zamak tips, engraved Vilebrequin. Vilebrequin swimsuits are treated to dry quickly. The mesh lining used in their men’s swim trunks is seamless and made out of the softest fabric for optimal comfort. A flap pocket is cut out and placed by hand on the back of every pair of swim trunks for it to match perfectly with the rest of the print. Vilebrequin swimsuit prints are exclusive and their printing techniques optimal.

Why: How cute are these little puffer fish floating in their little bubbles! Also, you gotta love Vilebrequin’s attention to detail. In menswear, in particular, it is little details like the perfectly matched print on the back pockets of every Vilbrequin swimsuit that make all the difference.

Where: Vilebrequin.com

How (much): $280

