Atlanta Apparel: The Must-see Fashion Brands Showing This February

Have you heard the word? Atlanta Apparel is back for another market, kicking off on February 2. We’ve been busy getting the inside scoop on what to expect and the key fashion trends to watch. Now, it’s time to highlight some of the most exciting brands to know. Pens and paper at the ready, people!

Anine Bing

The vibe: polished, rock n’roll separates-meets-a laidback L.A aesthetic.

[Showroom 9-W366A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANINE BING OFFICIAL (@aninebingofficial)

Brodie Cashmere

The vibe: luxury cashmere brand designed in England and made in Mongolia. Think: sumptuous staples including loungewear sets and accessories.

[Showroom 9-S347A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brodie Cashmere (@brodiecashmereofficial)

Chinese Laundry

The vibe: trend-driven footwear brand since the 1970s. We’re swooning over their animal prints at the moment. These boots are made for walkin’!

[Booth 2-800]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinese Laundry (@chineselaundry)

Faithfull

The vibe: make like an Instagram-famous beach babe in these wares, created by two designers with Australian and Norwegian heritage. The design duo channel their respective roots with their new home of Bali for a brand that fuses island life with Scandi simplicity and easy, breezy Aussie bohemia.

[Showroom 9-N100A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faithfull the Brand (@faithfullthebrand)

French Connection

The vibe: a popular brand among city slickers, this British transplant has been making waves stateside for several years now. We love their outerwear, party-ready pieces, and versatile separates.

[Showroom 11-W123A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by French Connection (@frenchconnection)

Grey State Apparel

The vibe: this sustainable and ethical women’s clothing brand is one to watch. Case in point: their seasonless and luxe pieces like ‘reading robes’, cute cardis, and versatile knit dresses.

[Showroom 9-W125B]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey State Apparel (@grey_state_apparel)

Julie Vos

The vibe: New York City-based designer Vos takes her love for travel, the energy of the city that never sleeps, and her passion for the arts and turns it into lust-worthy 24k gold-plated creations made of pearl and imported glass. These are showstoppers!

[Booth 2-A09]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Vos (@julievos)

Hudson Jeans

The vibe: if you’re wondering what’s trending in the world of denim, look no further. Hudson is all about keeping the classics fresh and interesting. We’re sick of sweats at this stage, so we can’t wait to see what the purpose-led brand is putting out for the seasons ahead.

[Showroom 9-S341]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUDSON JEANS (@hudsonjeans)

LUV AJ

The vibe: a scroll through the Instagram feed of Amanda Thomas’ L.A.-based jewelry line is like a ‘who’s who’ of models and It Girls. Unsurprisingly, we’ve fallen hard for her brand of covetable jewelry, belts, and body chains.

[Showroom 9-S336]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Aj (@luvaj)

Nicole Miller

The vibe: one of our forever favorites, Miller has just expanded into athleisure and activewear. Right when we need it the most! We’re excited to see what new styles she’s been working on for the season ahead. Cute, printed yoga pants = our WFH rotation right now.

[Showroom 9-E110B]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Miller (@nicolemillernyc)

Shoshanna

The vibe: longtime celebrity-favorite designer Shoshanna is always a go-to for beautiful occasionwear and dresses that make an impact, no matter what dress codes 2021 will bring our way.

[Showroom 9-N101A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoshanna (@shopshoshanna)

Velvet by Graham and Spencer

The vibe: if last year thought us anything, it’s that the perfect wardrobe hero should be two things—chic and comfortable. Enter: Velvet by Graham and Spencer’s elevated staples for everyday life. *Adds to cart*.

[Showroom 9-W366A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Velvet by Graham and Spencer (@velvettees)

White & Warren

The vibe: the creators of the popular Travel Wrap, all eyes are on cashmere brand White & Warren for all-weather essentials now that we’re desiring comfort on a whole new level.

[Showroom 9-S347A]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White + Warren (@whiteandwarren)

Yumi Kim

The vibe: dress obsessives will be weak for designer Kim Phan’s creations. As an avid traveler who’s also a busy working mom, Phan’s printed, floaty frocks are ready for anything and everything that life might throw your way.

[Showroom 9-S115B]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUMI KIM (@yumikim)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.