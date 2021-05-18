Atlanta Apparel Is Back! Everything You Need To Know About June Market

Extra extra, it’s almost Atlanta Apparel time again. Our friends in the buzzing Southern city are busy prepping once again for their all-encompassing fashion and lifestyle discovery event, with the next installment set to take place June 9-12.

So, about April! Atlanta Apparel organizers are thrilled to tell us that their last event smashed records! Indeed, the market, which was combined with the VOW New World of Bridal Market, set a new high for attendance, out performing past markets in 2018 and 2019. Bob Maricich, International Market Centers CEO, said the turn out “indicates that the impressive recovery of the ready to wear apparel sector is expanding…and spurring recovery for the social occasion industry as well.” We love to hear it!

The upcoming June shows will offer buyers the opportunity to see Fall 2, Immediates, Holiday, and Game Day across ready to wear, contemporary, jewelry, accessories, shoes, and more! Think: the latest from top brands including 7 for all mankind, Barbour, Free People, French Connection, Kendra Scott, Paige, Toms Footwear, and so many more.

We’ll be rolling out content over the next fortnight to get you acquainted with what’s coming up—from newcomers to get excited about (hint: Sam Edelman is making its Atlanta Apparel debut!) to trend forecasts and insider intel, don’t miss a beat!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.