Stop and Stare: Paola Estefania Debuts New Mommy and Me Swimwear Just in Time For Summer

If you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe for summer then you’ve come to the right place. Haute couture designer, Paola Estefania, has come out with her new swimwear line which was inspired by her own daughter. The line is a mommy & me collection that offers fashion-forward bikinis for mothers and matching one-pieces for daughters. The Mommy & Me Show Off swimwear collection is designed for the new generation of moms who love to embrace their confidence while matching with their little ones. Her swimsuits are also perfect for any woman looking to add a little bit of flair to their beach attire. The line is perfect for any mother and daughter pair that is looking to make a big statement with their fashion. The collection is universally flattering, and can be dressed down or dressed up, depending on the occasion!

Paola designed the collection all throughout the duration of her pregnancy, and during COVID-19, truly showing her commitment to her craft. Her design process is incredibly detailed and she sources all of the best fabrics to create her swimwear. Paola feels them, drapes them, sees exactly how the fabric will curve to one’s body. This ensures a figure-flattering fit for every woman. Although the line is tailored to mothers and daughters her pieces were made to be fashion-forward and are a great addition to any swimwear collection for women and girls of all ages. She recently just added to her collection by dropping her new cover-ups which are the perfect staple piece one needs in their closet. This sexy long sleeve see-through cover-up, in her signature rhinestone fishnet fabric, is the perfect addition to your vacation or poolside look. It’s a must-have when paired with Paola’s Show Off bikinis. These cover-ups can be dressed up or dressed down, You can wear them over a swimsuit, or over a plain dress with heels. However you choose to wear them, you will turn heads everywhere you go! Paola is truly a force of inspiration and empowerment for other Latina mom-treprenuers, showing them that they can still become all they aspire to be while raising a family, and dealing with unexpected curveballs, just like Paola did.

The mission behind her Mommy and Me swimwear collection is to help women feel confident, classy, and most importantly, one-of-a-kind. If you’re looking to make a statement this summer, either on your own or with your daughter, Paola Estefania’s new collection has everything you need. Each and every piece is designed with love and care which is something Paola takes great pride in. As a Latina designer, Paola has experienced every aspect of the fashion industry and her designs are truly one of a kind. After migrating to Florida from Venezuela as a young girl, due to her family’s lack of safety and support in the country, Paola Estefania committed herself to become something from nothing and built her way up to succeed in the fashion industry. She understands the insurmountable obstacles that one faces as a minority trying to make it in such a competitive industry, but she embraced what makes her special, championed diversity, and became a master at her craft.

She is now a highly sought-after haute couture designer who creates custom pieces for clients, who have worn her on covers of Elle, Cosmopolitan, GLAMOUR, L’Officiel, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and several other publications. With a background in both textiles and interior design, Paola’s eye for fashion and emerging trends is truly unique. She caters to the needs and desires of the modern woman who enjoys distinctive and luxurious garments. Paola has also worked with a number of women in the WWE to design custom pieces for them to wear in the ring such as Mandy Rose, Leah Van Dale, and CJ Perry. Although fashion is Paola’s passion her Venezuelan roots have been something that has always been important to her and something she will never forget. She takes pride in giving back to her community and where she came from and she has become a large advocate for mental health awareness and philanthropic service. Due to her years of professional expertise working in various parts of the fashion industry as well as having a deep need to help others, Paola is the perfect person to help others feel their best selves in such a challenging time. In order to give back to her community, Paola started Your Guardian Angel foundation which gives 15% of all commission from her sales to providing clothing and essential items to young children in Venezuela. Now more than ever, Paola realizes the importance of leveraging her global platform to give back. She is an active philanthropist in the city of Los Angeles, constantly serving underprivileged Latino communities and doing her part to raise awareness. She also promotes diversity through her streetwear line Humbler Hustler, and haute couture line, Paola Estefania, to give opportunities that she never received when she was starting out.

