Atlanta Apparel: Four Childrenswear Brands To Know Before You Go

It’s almost here! Atlanta Apparel returns to AmericasMart Atlanta from February 6-9, kicking off the year with retailers and designers from every US state and more than 60 countries around the world exhibiting their wares. This time around, as well as all the on-trend fashion and accessories the industry has come to expect, all eyes are on upscale childrenswear brands.

Here are four that will be previewing fall/winter styles, and a must-visit while in town for the sourcing event.

Brown Bowen & Company

South Carolina-born designer Lauren Brown Bowen relocated to Georgia to raise her family, and the journey so far has also allowed her brand Brown Bowen & Company to flourish. The company is inspired by classic, high quality, and timeless pieces for the whole family, which also make parents’ lives a breeze thanks to easy washable fabrics and wrinkle-free finishes. Amen to that!

Nella Pima

Warning: cuteless overload. Founder Nella’s passion for excellent baby clothing was spurred on by the birth of her first granddaughter. Years later, Nella Pima is a popular line of soft, reliable pieces such as onesies, sets, bibs, blankets, cardigans, and crib sheets created using only the best Peruvian Pima Cotton and adhering to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s standards.

Pink Chicken

Why fit in when we were all born to stand out? Such is Pink Chicken’s MO. Founder Stacey Fraser created the vintage-inspired, bohemian brand after spending 15 years in corporate fashion. The experience urged her to bring something different to the table; something that spoke to her love of happy colors, nostalgic details, and a thoroughly unique style. Now, Pink Chicken is a must for ‘joyful flocks’ of moms and daughters, and fathers and sons, around the country, who also support the New York-based company’s mission to give back and donate excess inventory to communities in need.

Prodoh

Prodoh is the game-changing brainchild of two families; whereby two dads, Evan Proffitt and DJ Doherty, envisioned making kids’ fishing shirts that were also guaranteed to provide sun protection. Fast forward to now, the company has reached impressive heights thanks to their respective other halves, chief design officer Mell Proffitt and CEO Stacey Doherty, who enforced the idea of quick drying, comfortable UPF 50+ clothing that encourages little ones (and the whole family) to enjoy life outdoors.

