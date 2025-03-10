April Buying Week is debuting next month, allowing buyers to discover new showrooms, exhibits, and more for the Fall 2025 season. Held from April 1-4 at AmericasMart Atlanta, the event will include offerings from Atlanta Apparel, Formal Markets, and the Spring Gift & Home Market. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know before you visit April Buying Week this spring!

Why is April Buying Week Taking Place?

April Buying Week was established to meet greater buyer demand for fashion and home goods within one place. The inaugural event was designed to accommodate mid-season retail restocking, as well as continue introducing ANDMORE’s wide market roster—which includes Atlanta Apparel, Formal Markets, and the Spring Gift & Home Market—to new audiences.

“With demand high for mid-market restocks of home and gift items and the debut of Autumn/Winter ‘25 and footwear collections, along with the seasonal demand for homecoming and formalwear, April Buying Week was a purpose-built opportunity to highlight all categories that AmericasMart Atlanta has to offer,” said ANDMORE CEO Jon Pertchik in a statement. “By bringing together three complementary markets, we’ve created an efficient, all-in-one sourcing experience that maximizes buying opportunities across categories.”

Which Brands Are Showing?

April Buying Week will be held across AmericasMart Atlanta buildings 1, 2, and 3—which means there’s a lot of ground to cover! Over 950 showrooms and over 300 temporary exhibits will be held at the event, spanning apparel, accessories, gift, home, formalwear, and both casual and outdoor furniture for Fall 2025. Atlanta Apparel (Building 3, Floors 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 13) will present over 475 apparel showrooms and 275 exhibits, featuring labels including Sam Edelman, Blowfish Malibu, Hidden Jeans, Marc Fisher, All Black, All That Glitterz, Antelope, Bed Stu, Charleston Shoe Co., Chinese Laundry, NoaBoa, Las Surenas, LH Curated, Mia Shoes, Dolce Vita, Gola, Gretty Zueger, Jennifer Thames Original, ATL Diamond District, Johnston & Murphy, Matisse, Olem, River, Shu Shop, and Yellow Box. Meanwhile, Formal Markets (Building 3, Floors 10, 12 and 14) will present over 60 formalwear showrooms and 30 exhibits, featuring brands including BCBGMAXAZRIA, Halston, Sachin & Babi, Chic & Holland, Emily Shalant, Helsi, Janique, Justin Alexander, Mon Cheri, Morilee, Teri Jon, and The Dessy Group. Finally, Spring Gift & Home Market (Buildings 1 and 2) will present over 400 home and gift resources, featuring showrooms including Classic Home, Currey & Co., Furniture Classics, Gabby, Jamie Young Company, Lloyd Flanders, Loloi, Napa Home & Garden, Sagebrook Home, Telescope Casual Furniture, Uttermost, and Wendover Art Group. Brands will include Accent Decor, Creative Co-Op, Glitterville, Ivystone, Kurt S. Adler, Melrose International, Mud Pie, RAZ Imports, Schauben & Co., Simply Southern, Transpac, Two’s Company, and more.

What Events Will Be Held During April Buying Week?

Over 20 events will be hosted at April Buying Week, allowing buyers to expand their skill sets and careers. Before the Week begins, March 31 will feature the return of Mon Cheri Academy from 12pm to 8pm on Building 3, Floor 15’s Fashion Theater, featuring retailer education by Steve Lang of Mon Cheri Bridals and Nayri, The Wedding Fashion Expert. On Tuesday, April 1, attendees can check out the new panel Industry Insights Discussion with The Boutique Hub: What Retailers Gain From Crossover Sourcing from 2pm to 3pm at the Building 3 Atrium. Later that evening, the Market Polo Club Party will be hosted in the Atrium from 6pm to 7pm. On Wednesday, April 2, New Buyer Happy Hour will take place in Building 3, Floor 5’s Buyer’s Lounge from 3pm to 4pm. Following, guests can check out Bubbles at The Collective on Building 3’s Floor 12 from 4pm to 5pm. The evening will conclude with the Formal Markets Revolving Runway and Reception from 6pm to 7pm, at Building 3’s Fashion Theatre on Floor 15. Finally, on Thursday, April 4, guests can discover Get Dressed with Dressed 2 Kill from 11am-12pm at Building 3, Floor 9. Rewined Candles will also host its Paloma Party that evening from 2pm to 3pm at the Building 3 Atrium.

What Amenities, Food & Drinks Will Be On-Site?

There’s plenty of free food and drink options during April Buying Week! On Tuesday, Building 1, Floor 4 will offer free quiches and hash browns from 9am-10am, as well as a sangria happy hour from 3pm-4pm at Building 2, Floor 11’s Lifestyle Lounge. On Wednesday, Building 1, Floor 3 will offer free French toast bites from 10am-11am. During the afternoon, guests can stay refreshed with the Oddi spiked strawberry lemonade cart from 2pm-3pm on Building 3, Floor 2. Also from 2pm-3pm, mint juleps will be served at Building 1, Floor 17. On Thursday, yogurt parfaits and Bellinis will be served at Building 1, Floor 2 from 10am-11am. In the later afternoon, Building 2, Floor 18 will host an Aperol spritz bar from 3pm-4pm. Throughout the week, registered attendees can attend new buyer registration at 9am at the Building 3, Floor 2 Atrium, as well as pick up free breakfast and coffee from 9am-10am in Buildings 1 and 3. Each day, complimentary cappuccinos will be offered from 9am-11am at the Building 3, Floor 2 Atrium, while complimentary lunch will be offered from 12pm-1pm on Building 3, Floor 5. Guests can also discover permanent jewelry with Bara Boheme from 12pm-3pm on Building 3, Floor 2—which will shift to 12pm-2pm on Friday.

However, there are also special events spanning multiple days. From 11:30am-1pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, buyers can enjoy complimentary lunch in the Designer Workspace at Building 1, Floor 15, while a complimentary mimosa station will be held from 11am-12pm at Building 3, Floor 2. On Tuesday to Thursday, Stellow Coffee will be stationed at Building 3, Floor 3 and Building 3, Floor 14 from 2pm-4pm. From Tuesday to Friday, registered buyers can also park for free at 112 Baker Street NW, which is next door to the AmericasMart Atlanta. All attendees can discover inspiring new fall trends at April Buying Week’s Autumn/Winter 2025 and New and Now vignettes in Building 3’s lobby, as well.

When & Where Can I Register For April Buying Week?

Attendees and exhibitors can register for April Buying Week now! Anyone interested can discover more information on the Week, as well as sign up to attend, on AmericasMart.com.

