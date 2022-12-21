Aussie Fashion Stars Fête Christine Centenera’s Vogue Australia EIC Appointment, Are These White Lotus Stars Dating? And More!

Christine Centenera joined by fashion friends to celebrate EIC role

Celebrating the news that she will take the helm of Vogue Australia, Christine Centenera was joined by the country’s most fashionable figures for a holiday bash at Bondi Icebergs. Among those who joined the longtime editor and celebrity stylist were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, P.E Nation founder Pip Edwards, beauty guru Zoë Foster Blake, Troye Sivan, influencer Nicole Warne, and fashion designer Dion Lee. Centenera was also joined by her actor partner Joel Edgerton. After 13 years at the magazine, where she has most recently been fashion director, Wardrobe.NYC founder Centenera will takeover from Edwina McCann, who’s stepping into the role as Vogue Australia’s editorial director and publisher. “After more than 10 years editing the magazine, I am thrilled Christine has agreed to expand her role and look forward to seeing the next chapter of Vogue Australia magazine’s rich history unfold,’ McCann told The Daily Telegraph after the news was announced. “We have worked together for more than 13 years and Christine is my natural choice to succeed me in this role.” Her first issue will be March 2023...bonne chance!

Olivia Law & Kritikan Khamsawat are the winners of the 2022 AUSFF Scholarship Award

Speaking of Aussies….the Australian Fashion Foundation has announced the 2022 AUSFF Scholarship Award winners, Olivia Law and Kritikon Khamsawat. In partnership with the American Australian Association (AAA) and The Next Generation, the two designers will each receive a $20,000 (USD) grant and an internship with a global fashion powerhouse in the US in the coming year. Law and Khamsawat were selected by an esteemed judging panel of leaders within the Australian fashion industry, including Camilla Freeman-Topper (co-founder/creative director of Camilla & Marc), Edwina McCann, Courtney Miller (director, The Next Generation), Malcolm Carfrae (co-founder of AUSFF and founder/principal, Carfrae Consulting), and Kara Hurry (founder of Entente Agency and board member of AUSFF). Among those in attendance to celebrate the winners were Australian models Victoria Lee, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Jena Goldsack, and Dougie Joseph. Congrats!

Images: Sonny Photos

Are Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall dating?

First, DeuxMoi sent the rumor mill into overdrive by sharing an entirely unconfirmed hot tip that The White Lotus season two castmates Meghann Fahy (Daphne) and Leo Woodall (cheeky chappie Jack) are an item. And now adding fuel to the fire, the 32-year-old actress shared a carousel of BTS images to her Instagram featuring quite the rotation of the English actor, 26. “Meghann and Leo sitting in a tree,” one commenter said. “PHOTO 2 IS IT REAL,” said another, while someone else wrote: “Team Meghan + Leo forever.” Watch this space!

