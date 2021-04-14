Amiri is known for its rock n’ roll aesthetics, and Mike Amiri’s latest collection was no exception. For the brand’s Fall collection, which premiered in a film on YouTube today, the designer was inspired by downtown Los Angeles—and his first studio that opened there in 2009.

Amiri has consistently drawn inspiration from the city’s artistic community, particularly the early years he spent there, throughout his career. This season’s collection interpreted that period’s open-mindedness for today’s style setters. Though models—including a standout Alton Mason, who treated audiences to his signature dramatic dance moves—effortlessly strutted through the streets, the presentation wasn’t made to look like a typical runway show. Promoted on Instagram with a film noir poster, the Cara Stricker-directed video felt more like a music video. This was also aided by the killer soundtrack, composed of four tracks by The Roots.

A deep palette of tan, black, various blues, and alabaster, meant to reflect the Los Angeles skyline, found its footing through a mix of formal and casual pieces. Cozy ribbed and printed sweaters and cardigans, as well as a range of flared trousers (seen in stripes and both matte and patent leathers) were layered with Amiri’s signature printed shirts. Textured outerwear was also a prime focus, seen through buttery leather and canvas trenches, mohair and faux fur coats, and a range of jackets in plaid, houndstooth, and animal prints. The line was accented with minimalist accessories, in the form of sleek belt bags and portfolios, chunky sneakers, logo-accented and woven belts, and gold chains and necklaces. It was a sharp continuation of Amiri’s standard edgy aesthetic, with an ’80s twist heightened by paint splatter, cityscape, chessboard, and pool ball prints.

In short, the brand’s Fall 2021 collection spelled out a new vision for the house that Amiri himself began fifteen years ago. Its aesthetic felt more tonal and softer than previous collections, which, when taking into consideration the brand’s last Cali-centric Spring collection, could predict a new wave of rock style. Overall, its rich textures, versatile separates, and general grooviness speak to the modern man’s wardrobe and Amiri’s dedication to his city.

See the full collection below:

