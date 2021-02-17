Daily News: Paris Hilton is Engaged! Plus: Amiri’s New Store, ANDAM’s Star Judges, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Paris Hilton is engaged on her 40th birthday!

The world’s favorite heiress is officially engaged! Paris Hilton announced her engagement to venture capitalist Carter Reum on Instagram this morning, along with a sweet video montage from the moment she said yes. For her birthday, the mogul traveled to an undisclosed tropical location with Reum, who proposed at a flower-filled cabana while they were walking to dinner on the beach. “There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” Hilton captioned the post, where she accepted Reum’s proposal in a striking white gown by Retrofête. Congratulations to the happy couple!

G’Day x AAA’s annual gala to be hosted virtually

G’Day USA and the American Australian Association (AAA)’s annual gala is going digital! This year, the 2021 G’Day USA AAA Arts Gala—which recognizes the contributions of Australians in creative and cultural fields—will be shown in a virtual format on Thursday, February 25 at 4pm PST, 7pm EST, and on Friday, February 26 at 11am AEDT. Hosted by David Campbell and Angela Bishop, the event honors the contributions of Australians in both cultural and creative fields, and will be rewarding several standout stars: Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, author Liane Moriarty, and actor Aaron Pederson. However, the star power isn’t limited to the hosts and honorees; presenters include George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Uzo Adoba, and more, and there will be music from the likes of Guy Sebastian and William Barton. You’ll also catch celebs like Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Olivia Newton-John making special appearances as well! Registration for the event is now open to the public on the Gala’s website.

Phoebe Philo returns to fashion for the ANDAM Fashion Awards

The 2021 ANDAM Fashion Award’s judges panel has just been announced, and it’s a doozy! For the Award, which benefits young designers hoping to show at Paris Fashion Week, a range of creatives and fashion world legends are serving as jurors: photographer Juergen Teller, editor Chioma Nnadi, creative director Sally Singer, designer Kirby Jean-Raymond, and fashion critic Pierre M’Pele. Among the 20 star judges, however, there are a couple standouts: Phoebe Philo will be making her first major appearance on the panel since leaving Celine in 2017, and international K-Pop star Lisa of Blackpink fame will also join as a judge (likely in Hedi Slimane-era Celine!). Whichever rising designer wins the competition this September will be mentored for a year under Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit, who increased the grand prize from €250,000 EUR (approximately $302,193 USD) to €300,000 EUR (approximately $362,631 USD). Though we don’t know the award’s nominees yet (they won’t be announced until May), whoever wins will certainly be in good company; past winners have included Marine Serre, Jeremy Scott, Iris Van Herpen, and Martin Margiela.

Amiri to open SoHo flagship store

If you’re craving some rock n’ roll energy in New York, have we got a surprise for you! Mike Amiri revealed this morning on Instagram that his namesake brand will launch its second flagship store in SoHo this year. “The drought is over,” Amiri wrote in his post’s caption. The news comes after the brand’s first flagship opened on Rodeo Drive last September, signaling a growing retail expansion. We’ll be waiting with our credit cards when the store opens at 76 Greene Street!

Dior Parfums spotlights legendary “nose” in new doc!

Dior’s renowned across the world for its high-end perfumes, and we have François Demachy to thank for that. The “nose” is one of the fragrance industry’s top perfumers, and he is now the star of a new documentary (also titled “Nose”) that premiered virtually yesterday. Parfums Christian Dior hosted a remote screening to celebrate the film, followed by a conversation between Demachy and directors Clément Beauvais and Arthur de Kersauson that was moderated by Brad Goreski and Erin Flaherty. Of course, a major premiere wouldn’t be complete without a slew of VIPs, and this one was undeniably star-studded. Nina Dobrev, Kathryn Newton, Shiona Turini, TK and Cipriana Quann, Jourdan Sloane, and many other celeb guests enjoyed the premiere at home, alongside an “Odorama” experience featuring bottles of Miss Dior Rose N’Roses and Dior Homme EDT—just two of the stellar fragrances Demachy has concocted in his decades-long career.

Disney’s “Cruella” trailer with Emma Stone is a wild fashion romp

As Disney has expanded its offering of films and live-action remakes of iconic cartoons, one fashion-forward villain is getting the silver screen treatment. Set against 1970s London, “Cruella” will follow the backstory of the crazed Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) as she establishes a career as both a designer and fur-loving criminal. “It’s pretty trippy. It’s wild,” Stone dished to Entertainment Tonight of the role in 2019 (filming appears to have been completed pre-pandemic). Viewers got their first peek when the trailer dropped today, which sees Stone in a black-and-white wig and some sleek, edgy ensembles; we spotted a sexy red halter neck gown, black-and-white fur dress, and a woven leather skirt suit, though there will surely be more to come. The costumes, both fantastical and realistic, appear to have their roots in vintage designs of the time by Vivienne Westwood, Yves Saint Laurent, and Halston, among others. We’re already craving more of these devilishly good fashion moments—which you can see when the film premieres on May 28.

