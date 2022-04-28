Daily News: ALT Tribute Details Announced, Precious Lee Fronts Good American X Zara Collaboration, Stella McCartney Goes Big In Texas, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and more to honor ALT at tomorrow’s service

A private, invite-only memorial for late designer André Leon Talley will be held Friday morning at Manhattan’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, Talley’s habitual church. To honor his life, legacy and inimitable imprint on the industry, a concourse of friends, family, designers and industry personalities will be in attendance—some of which are to speak in tribute. Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell, Caroline Herrera and Anna Wintour, who cited the loss of her longtime friend and colleague “immeasurable,” are among those expected to pay tribute. Other such honors will be given by SCAD executives. The 6’6” designer, 73, who suffered a heart attack back in January, chronicled the world of fashion through a near 50-year rolodex of editorial and creative directional stints which decorated with billowing capes, unmissable comfortable kicks, a staunch passion for diversity and memorable one-liners.

Good American and Zara (and Precious Lee!) get it on

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label has garnered the likes of global fashion force Zara, and their first collab is officially underway! Scheduled to launch May 5, the joint collection will advance each company’s efforts—the denim giant’s “do good” mission to introduce more inclusivity to the world of fashion, and Zara’s mission to blend fashion-forward trends with sustainability. As for the wares! Denim was at the center (and all edges!) of the vision board, and rightfully so. The process was straightforward—combine the label’s perfected gap-proof waistbands and sculpting materials with Zara’s cult-favorite spin. Et voila! Stretchy, shaping silhouettes at the ready. Hero pieces include an all-denim boiler jumpsuit, an extra-baggy jean and a button up denim blouse ready to be styled as a Canadian tux. To show it off, the duo tapped a cast of familiar faces to pose for a Mario Sorrenti-shot campaign. Models Precious Lee, Georgia Palmer, Devyn Garcia, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi and Kayako Higuchi, to be exact. True to form, the collection ranges in size from 00-30, and price from $35.90 to $99.90. Shop all of it when it drops online at Zara and in select stores—next week! Peek below…

Christy Turlington Burns and Marrow Fine Jewelry honors moms everywhere with capsule

In honor of Mother’s Day (just around the corner!), SoCal jewels label Marrow Fine Jewelry has joined forces with model Christy Turlington Burns—specifically, with her charity Every Mother Counts. Founded in 2010, the nonprofit is dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe, and does so by delivering quality maternal care to marginalized and underserved communities worldwide. The duo’s collaboration aims to do the same, with a five-piece collection of signet rings and heart-shaped pendant necklaces—all finished in enamel and adorned with a gilded “Mama.” A mother to two herself, the humanitarian founded Every Mother Counts following childbirth complications of her own, and has since grown the organization to work in 13 countries across the globe. To trumpet the Every Mother Counts message, the partnership also comes fixed with alarming statistics, including that a woman dies due to pregnancy/childbirth complications every two minutes and that 99% of maternal deaths happen in developing countries. “We are a team of 21 women,” Marrow Fine founder Jillian Sassone said, “and as a mother myself, it is important to me and all of us at Marrow to support the rights of women around the globe to safe and quality maternity care.” Launching tomorrow, the collection will be available to shop on Marrow Fine, and 10% of all sales will be donated directly to the charity.

Stella McCartney chose Matthew McConaughey’s Texas fundraiser for her spring 2022 stage

When McCartney met McConaughey! While brands jetset off to international coordinates to show off Spring, Cruise and other such collections, eponymous designer Stella McCartney is turning heads with her plane ticket to Austin, Texas. McCartney is the latest designer to join the Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity event, a Matthew McConaughey-founded nonprofit event that aims to support, educate and empower youth, and typically hosts a fashion brand at its galas. Previous brands to show have included the likes of Monique Lhuillier, Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, Badgley Mischka and Lela Rose, among others. As for her spring 2022 garb, McCartney delivered a bright-hued rendition of her usuals: dresses, knitwear and tastefully placed cutouts—all of which come vegan, recycled and repurposed. Since its inception in 2013, the event has raised upwards of $20 million. This year’s event and accompanying runway is scheduled for tomorrow in Austin’s Q2 Stadium. Aaaalright, alright, alright!

