Chic Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From Haven Well Within

by The Daily Front Row
The day to celebrate mom—even more than we usually do—is just around the corner. Mother’s Day is coming up fast, marked in the calendar for Sunday, May 14. We don’t know about you, but our mom is always thrilled with wellness-focused goodies, chic and cozy basics, luxurious staples for lounging in, and the best in beauty. As such, we’re turning to Haven Well Within; our go-to destination for premium lifestyle finds. Here’s what we have in our virtual cart to make sure mom’s happy this May, from both Haven Well Within’s in-house brand to buzzy labels like Varley and Flamingo Estate.

Linen Cotton Duster in shade Umber, $108

Linen Jersey Striped Boat Neck Tee in shade White/Umber, $78

Faux Fur Slippers in shade Mink,  $79

Organic Cotton Jersey Scallop Print Robe, $138

Ribbed Half-Zip Sweatshirt by Varley at Haven Well Within, $158

Eco-friendly Coconut Acupressure Mat by Kanjo Acupressure at Haven Well Within, $90

Haven Well Within X Palermo Self-Love Skincare Gift Set, $75

Quilted Suede Slides in shade French Grey, $120

Garden Essentials Body Lotion by Flaming Estate at Haven Well Within, $70 

Serpent Chain Necklace, $85

