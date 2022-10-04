All The Stars (And Shoes!) At The Christian Louboutin SS ’23 Presentation In Paris

Ooh la la! Guests flocked to the Gustave Eiffel Room at the heart of the Eiffel Tower for The Loubi Show II; a one-night-only and one-of-a-kind presentation-meets-performance-cocktail party inspired by monsieur Louboutin’s love for theatrics and dance. Here’s what went down!

Those in attendance discovered what’s en route for Spring Summer ’23 and as is to be expected, it’s a smorgasbord of sparkles, satin, starburst jewels, and XXXL stiletto heels. Ensuring the pieces had their ample moment in the spotlight, they were showcased in action on 13 dancers who performed atop a specially-created, heart-adorned, lit-up bridge in the house’s signature scarlet shade.

A creation to take note of is the new Lipstrass Heel, which features Christian Louboutin Beauty’s signature lipstick turned into a jewel-like heel painstakingly embellished in nearly 700 sparkling rhinestones. “I’ve always been fascinated by dancers and people on stage. These women performing in marvelous costumes, standing in heels, going down vertiginous stairs with an expressible elegance,” Louboutin explained of the inspiration behind the presentation.

Adding to the ambiance, attendees including Cindy Bruna, Ashley Graham, Charli XCX, Ashley Park, Ivy Getty, Morgan Stewart, Chriselle Lim, Mary Leest, Jessica Wang, Pritika Swarup, Young Emperors, and CT Hedden enjoyed music by French chanteuse Vendredi Sur Mer and, naturally, unrivaled views of the stunning Parisian skyline. Those tuning in at home to the livestream were also invited to obtain a complimentary POAP (Proof Of Attendance Protocol) designed by the maison, attesting to their virtual presence at the event through an NFT.

Watch the show, and peep the shoes, below.

Images: Getty/Courtesy of Louboutin

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.