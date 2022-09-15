All The Party People Of NYFW—What They Did, What They Wore, Where They Went—Part One!

NYFW parties are BACK, baby! Here’s where everyone’s been…part one!

Alexandre Birman and Caroline Constas kick off NYFW

Fashion friends Alexandre Birman and Caroline Constas hosted an intimate cocktail party to toast to the return of NYFW. Held at the Fasano Fifth Avenue, the soirée saw fans of both brands including Aube Jolicoeur, Cathy Ang, Candace Bushnell, Georgia Fowler, Jenna Rennert, Mary Lawlesss Lee, Olivia Palermo, Posh McKoy, Renata Zandonadi, and more mingle around the bar while donning looks from Caroline Constas’ Fall collection, as well as Alexandre Birman’s divine footwear.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

One night only! Bergdorf Goodman transforms for a fleeting fashion week moment

On Thursday, September 8, Bergdorf Goodman took its nearest and dearest on a trip, by transforming into a BG-after-dark experience titled Bergdorf Good Night. Inspired by a mix of Uptown elegance meets the energy of Downtown, the 8-’til-late soirée incorporated a performance by model and singer, Karen Elson, accompanied by her band, while the drag superstar Symone served as mistress of ceremonies and international DJ Aiden set the soundtrack for the night. Instantly-recognizable fashion director Linda Fargo was joined for the bash by special guests including Chloe Fineman, Evan Mock, and Marisa Abela.

Images: BFA

Isabel Marant celebrates new Madison Ave store opening

Madison Avenue has welcomed its newest tenant. French label Isabel Marant has opened its latest New York location and, last Thursday evening, celebrated the occasion with a star-studded dinner and after party. Held at Pier 17, the guest list included the likes of Alton Mason, Antoni Porowski, Carolyn Murphy, Devon Lee Carlson, Duckie Thot, Imaan Hammam, Lily Aldridge, Rickey Thompson, Sydney Carlson, Tan France, and more, and also featured a special performance by the R&B group Blackstreet.

Images: BFA

Kendall Jenner and Will Welch host GQ x FWRD fête

This year, NYFW is definitely not short of star power Held on the evening of September 10 in honor of FWRD’s fall campaign, FWRD creative director and supermodel Kendall Jenner and GQ global editorial director Will Welch hosted a bash at The Ned Nomad. Attendees included Ben Simmons, Devin Booker, Cindy Bruna, Emily Ratajkowski, Ella Emhoff, Fai Khadra, Francis Tiafoe, Jerry Lorenzo, Justine Skye, Kyle Kuzma, Laura Harrier, Mario Carbone, Noah Beck, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Shay Mitchell, Tyshawn Jones, Venus Williams, and more, who came together for an evening of cocktails, celebration, and music by Zak Bia and Kitty Cash.

Images: BFA

Saks celebrates NYFW and new Fall campaign with Chlöe Bailey

The evening of September 8 saw perhaps one of the most exclusive and glamorous fêtes of New York Fashion Week take place. More specifically, Saks CEO Marc Metrick and singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Chlöe Bailey hosted a star-studded party at L’Avenue at Saks to ring in NYFW and the launch of the Fall campaign starring the woman of the hour. At the event, guests including Milk, Scarlet Envy, Bar Rafaeli, Olivia Palermo, Leonie Hanne, Tory Burch, Ronny Kobo, Alexandra O’Neill, Tina Craig, LaQuan Smith, Christian Cowan, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Batsheva Hay, and more, were treated to a set by DJ Flash Gea and a live performance by Bailey herself. And, in true Saks form, there was also the beloved five-foot-tall champagne tower, as well as tattoos by artist JonBoy, a Saks-branded martini ice luge, caviar bump service, and Saks-branded mini burgers boxes and french fries. Between the food, the fashion, and the cocktails, it was truly a night to remember.

Mary J. Blige, Liberty Ross, and Simone I. Smith celebrate new collection at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

On September 9, Mary J. Blige, Liberty Ross, and Simone I. Smith gathered their closest friends and colleagues at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace to celebrate the launch of their collaborative capsule of jewelry and nail lacquer. Inspired by Flipper’s and classic roller rink style, the collection sees Sister Love, the accessories line developed by Mary J. Blige and Simone Smith, and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace co-founder Liberty Ross coming together to create bold 18k gold hoops and vibrant nail lacquers exclusively for Flipper’s. Peep inside the evening below.

Images: Courtesy

Marina Moscone celebrates new home line with NYFW cocktail party

In between shows on the afternoon of September 11, fashion’s finest joined faces from the worlds of art and entertainment at a stunning private residence in Tribeca to toast to the launch of Marina’s Moscone new home line, Casa. Guests including Pat Cleveland, Sophia Roe, Maria Borges, Herieth Paul, Hannah Traore, JoAni Johnson, Brianna Lance, Cathy Ang, Renata Zandonadi, Nane Feist, and more enjoyed cocktails while lounging in pieces from Marina’s ready to wear collection while perusing her Spring ‘23 home pieces. A much-needed break from the chaos of fashion week, the late afternoon gathering was the ideal intersection for the worlds of design and fashion.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

